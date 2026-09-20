Simon & Garfunkel Story coming to NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert LIVE is excited to announce that the internationally acclaimed production The Simon & Garfunkel Story will come to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2027. Members can purchase tickets now, with public ticket sales beginning Friday, September 25.

Using state-of-the-art video projection, original film footage and a full live band, The Simon & Garfunkel Story takes audiences through the remarkable career of one of music’s most beloved duos. The production traces Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s journey from their early days performing as Tom & Jerry through their rise to fame, their split in 1970 and their unforgettable 1981 Concert in Central Park reunion.

The show features nearly 30 cherished songs, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Homeward Bound” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Their unmistakable harmonies and timeless songwriting helped Simon & Garfunkel sell more than 100 million albums worldwide, earn 10 Grammy Awards and secure induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Fans of Simon & Garfunkel will enjoy the Simon & Garfunkel Story when it comes to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center next March. Photos submitted

“We are thrilled to welcome The Simon & Garfunkel Story to the Niswonger during our 20th year,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “Their music has connected with generations of listeners, and this production brings those songs and their incredible story to life in a powerful way. We know this will be a special evening for longtime fans and anyone who appreciates truly timeless music.”

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is presented by Roger and Kay Okuley and supported by First Federal of Van Wert and Gary Taylor. Van Wert LIVE is grateful for their support in bringing this internationally celebrated production to the Niswonger stage.

Tickets start at $36 and are available now exclusively to Van Wert LIVE members. Members receive early access to tickets, allowing them to select their preferred seats before sales open to the public on Friday, September 25. Not yet a member? Become a member today and enjoy immediate access to tickets while supporting Van Wert LIVE’s mission to keep outstanding entertainment on our stage throughout the year.