COA offering Medicare 101 program

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Council on Aging will host a free Medicare 101 educational presentation from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, at the Council on Aging, 220 Fox Rd., Van Wert.

The program is provided by the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program through the Ohio Department of Insurance. The presentation will provide information to help Medicare beneficiaries stay informed, make healthy choices, and save money.

Topics will include recent changes to Medicare, the October 15 to December 7 Medicare Annual Coordinated Election Period, and tips for enrolling in 2027 Medicare prescription drug (Part D) and Medicare health plan coverage.

Attendees will also learn about programs that may help eligible individuals save on their monthly Medicare premiums and prescription drug prices.

The presentation is educational only, and no products will be sold or endorsed at the event.

Reservations are encouraged. To reserve a spot, call the Van Wert County Council on Aging at 419.238.5011 or email info@coavw.org.