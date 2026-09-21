Crestview BOE hears various updates at monthly meeting

Crestview Superintendent Matt Dube (right) shares an update on athletic facility upgrades, while Board President Brad Perrott (left) takes in the information. Dube also spoke about last Thursday’s early dismissal and the district’s school report card, which was released last week. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — While much of Monday’s Crestview Local Schools Board of Education meeting centered around athletic faciliity upgrades and the school report card, Superintendent Matt Dube briefly addressed last Thursday’s early dismissal.

Heavy rain caused flooding along some roads in the the district, especially the Wren area, leading Van Wert County EMA Director Matt Saunier to recommend an early dismissal in order for students and staff to get home safely. All athletic events scheduled for that day were canceled.

“Last Thursday was a pretty unique situation here at school,” Dube told the board. “We did have a lot of water over our roads in the southwest part of the district and I definitely think it was the right thing to do. To early dismiss is absolute chaos but our staff stepped up, secretaries stepped up and administrators – everyone came together.”

While Crestview was in session as usual on Friday, neighboring Parkway was forced to cancel classes that day due to flooding.

On the topic of athletic upgrades, Dube said work is on schedule inside and he noted the high school gym should be ready for use by next Tuesday. He said crews are painting color on the floor and striping work should be complete by Friday, followed by sealing and sanding, then cleanup. Some other items, including floor boxes for power and internet need to be completed, along with final sound work.

“Every day that gym transforms a little bit more,” Dube said. “It’s going to be amazing.”

Three inspections need to be done – plumbing and electrical, plus one by the fire marshal, but Dube said he anticipates no issues. The volleyball team has two matches planned in the gymnasium next week, followed by a big invitational on Saturday.

As far as the outdoor portion of the project, Dube noted that crews have been dealing with the recent wet conditions. The track is currently the focal point of outdoor work, with track surfacing scheduled to begin in early October. A discussion was held on whether or not to add color to the track, which would be an extra expense of approximately $40,000. No decision was made.

He also said sod installation at the baseball and softball outfields will begin next month, followed by the installation of artificial turf at the football stadium.

On a different topic, Dube spoke to the board about the district’s state report card, which was released last week. Crestview received a 3.5 out of 5 rating, which according to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, means the district meets state standards. Dube touted the district’s 100 percent graduation rate but took exception to the college, career, workforce and military readiness category, where Crestview received a rating of 2. He while many Crestview students go on to attend a two or four year college, he said the category is just one of 13 components.

“This is one measure of the success of our students,” Dube said. “While it’s valuable we can look at it for what it is and learn from what it’s telling us. There are lots of other measures that we use to measure the success of a Crestview Knight.”

“Our teachers work extremely hard, they love our kids and our principals work extremely hard and they love our kids,” he added. “While this measure is important, I don’t want it to in any way shape or form or reflect on what our true mission is here.”

The agenda itself was very light.

Items that were approved were a College Credit Plus memorandum of understanding with Rhodes State College, a College Credit Plus data sharing agreement with Rhodes State College, plus an easement and right of way agreement with AEP Ohio Power Company for electrical facilities installation related to the athletic facilities renovation. A senior government class trip to Chicago next March 15-16 was also given approval.

Two personnel matters were approved – Michael Breese as seventh grade girls softball coach and Krysden Puckett as middle school basketball cheer coach.

A donation of nearly $11,000 from the Van Wert County Foundation/Rae Mouser Smith and Dwight E. Smith Memorial Fund for the instruction and teaching aids for Crestview High School teachers was accepted with thanks.

The board also heard a brief presentation from Early Childhood Center Principal Casey Dowler, Elementary Principal Lindsay Breese, Middle School Principal Brett Latman and High School Principal Mimi Myers. Each of them outlined their goals for the 2026-2027 school year.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, October 12, in the multi-purpose room.