Flood waters pose danger…

Flooding continues to be a problem in southwest Van Wert County, especially in the Willshire and Wren areas. Shown above is Ohio 49 looking north from the intersection of Ohio 81 and U.S. 33. Shown below is the bridge over the St. Marys River looking west, along with photos of more flooding in the affected area. At least one person needed assistance after driving by barricades and getting stuck in high water this morning. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent