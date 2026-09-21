Harvest Moon Festival is this Saturday

VW independent staff/submitted information

Downtown Van Wert will once again be home to Main Street Van Wert’s Harvest Moon Festival from 4-10 p.m. this Saturday.

The Harvest Moon Festival is a free community event featuring an evening packed with food, shopping, live entertainment, family activities, a car show, and more.

“This is one of those nights where there truly is something for everyone,” said Mitch Price, Executive Director of Main Street Van Wert. “We want families to come downtown, grab some food, shop our market vendors, enjoy the music and activities, and spend the evening experiencing everything Downtown Van Wert has to offer.”

Food trucks

MSVW’s Harvest Moon Festival is always a big draw. VW independent file photo

Festival-goers will have plenty of food and treats to choose from throughout the evening, including:

Robsagna

Banks and Mia

CJ’s Shaved Ice

Tom’s Hot Dogs

224 Treats

Glo & Go

What the Taco

Frog Sneeze Mac and Cheese

The Well

Live music and entertainment

Live music will fill downtown with performances from Chase N Tyler Band and Andi Jo Taylor.

The festival will also feature the Van Wert Freedom Cruise Car Show, giving visitors the opportunity to check out a great collection of vehicles while enjoying everything happening throughout downtown.

Families will find plenty to keep the kids busy, including a Kids Zone, pumpkin painting, bounce houses, face painting, the Optimist Bike Rodeo, and a mechanical bull. The Kids Zone activities are being supported by community sponsors, including the YMCA and Citizens National Bank.

Food, shopping, drinks and more

In addition to the food trucks, guests can browse a variety of market vendors throughout the festival. An alcohol tent will also be available for adults during the event.

Zootopia 2

As the evening continues, families are encouraged to stick around for Ohio Goes to the Movies, featuring Zootopia 2 at 8 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and settle in for a movie downtown.

Golf cart raffle drawing

The night will also include the highly anticipated Main Street Van Wert Golf Cart Raffle Drawing. The winner will be selected during the Harvest Moon Festival, adding even more excitement to the evening.

Main Street Van Wert thanked the many local businesses and organizations supporting the 2026 Harvest Moon Festival. Event sponsors include the Cooper Farms, Van Wert County Foundation, GreenWay Bank, QTS, OhioHealth, Butterfly Meadows Energy, Citizens National Bank, TekniPlex Consumer Products, First Financial Bank, Superior Credit Union, and Danfoss.