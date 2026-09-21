John D. McVay

John D. McVay, 78, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2026, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

John was born on June 18, 1948 in Greenville. He was the son and second child of the Clarence E. McVay and Frances E. (Kline) McVay, who both preceded him in death.

John McVay

John was a wonderful son, nephew, brother and friend. He was raised in Van Wert. He graduated from Van Wert High School in 1966 and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a BA and MA in mathematics.

He started working for Federal Mogul in Van Wert at the National Seal Plant in 1973 as a computer programmer. John worked for Federal Mogul until 1998. He worked in Van Wert, Southfield, Michigan; Salina, Kansas; Logansport, Indiana and Wiesbaden, Germany. He worked in Southfield, Michigan as the Sealing Group I.T Director and was the I.T. Director working with Gylco to implement SAP (computer software) in Wiesbaden, Germany.

John returned to Van Wert in 2000 to care for his mother until her death in 2003 and his Aunt Louise until her death in 2011.

When he moved back to Van Wert, he also worked part-time at Walmart and did substitute teaching until 2005. John started playing the violin in 2012 and joined the Grand Lake Symphony Orchestra in 2016 as a second violinist. He served the community for many years as a poll worker in Van Wert precincts and also Van Wert County precincts in Delphos. John was a member of the Van Wert County Republican Central Committee and just won re-election in this year’s May primary.

He is survived by his sister, Susan McVay of Van Wert and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Louise Worthington.

Funeral services for John will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, at the First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert with Rev. J. H. Vanlan Hruaia officiating. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Greenville Union Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation will be at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, from 3-7 p.m. Monday, September 28.

In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.