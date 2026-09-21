Josephine Theresa Felger

Josephine Theresa Felger, known to relatives and friends alike by Josie, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 96 at 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2026, at the Van Wert Manor.

Born to Rumaldo Sr and Manuela (DeLeon) Chavarria on September 26, 1929 in Torrington, Wyoming, she knew real hardship and adult responsibilities early on, yet managed to live a very full life. She was passionate about staying current at both the national and local level, and loved to dance.

Josephine Felger

Her 30-year marriage to Richard Vernon Felger Sr brought seven very unique children into the world — three sons, Ricky Felger of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Timothy Felger of Beechy, Saskatchewan, Canada, Milo (Debbie) Felger of Harlan, Indiana, and four daughters — Christina Davis of Syracuse, Indiana; Josephine (Daniel) Venanzi of Hendersonville, North Carolina; Maria (Anthony) Wayne of Greensboro, Georgia, and Stephanie Peterson, who tragically preceded her in death in 1992. This loss inspired her to pen, and publish, a singular work, ‘Mi Corazon’ (My Heart), which included an original song by her. Josie was blessed with fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Sadly, Emmitt Felger, Timothy’s only son, preceded her in death at the tender age of six. Richard’s daughter, Crystal, as well, preceded her in death, shortly after birth. Many treasured nieces and nephews contributed to the tapestry that made up, and enriched, her long life.

She retired in May of 1996 from National Seal (now Federal-Mogul Corporation) and was a devoted, lifelong member of the Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Father Hunyor officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Viewing will be from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, followed by the rosary at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials may be made to A Chosen Warrior, their credo being, “You don’t choose your battle, but you do choose how you respond.” All donations will go to helping women with breast or ovarian cancer.