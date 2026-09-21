Real estate transfers 9/14-9/18/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between September 14-18, 2026.

William Brian Vancleave, Fecilia Vancleave, William B. Vancleave to Cory L. Marks – Middle Point inlots, lot 49; lot 50.

Mount North Capital 4 LLC to Mount North Capital North 3 LLC – Willshire inlots, lot 15.

Estate of Gregory B. Schaffner to Cheryl R. Schaffner – a portion of Section 17 in Hoaglin Township.

Jason Hundley, Jason E. Hundley to Jace Hundley, Jade Hundley – Middle Point inlots, lot 35.

Estate of James T. Scott to Nancy R. Scott – Van Wert inlots, lot 612.

Estate of Nancy R. Scott, estate of Nancy R. Scott ADM, Marc F. Warnicke to John Oliver, Sandra Oliver – Van Wert inlots, lot 612.

John Oliver, Sandra Oliver to Jody Oliver – Van Wert inlots, lot 612.

Kenneth T. Chaffin III, Tonya L. Chaffin to Brittany Allen – Delphos inlots, lot 761; lot 762.

Joshua T. Haas, Rachael M. Haas, Rachael Haas to Killian R. Sudduth, Desiree N. Sudduth – Van Wert inlots, lot 2225.

Stacy D. Harter, Christopher Harter, Stacy D. Feasby to Stacy D. Harter, Christopher Harter – Van Wert inlots, lot 3344.

Steve Griffiths, Steve M. Griffiths to Annette M. Newton – Scott outlots, lot 51-1.

Annette M. Newton to Drktker LLC – Scott outlots, lot 51-1.

Alaina Bockey, Alaina Branscomb to Seth Bockey – Delphos inlots, lot 312.

Alaina Bockey, Alaina Branscomb to Seth P. Bockey – a portion of Section 10 in Washington Township.

Brian P. Mercer, Teresa J. Mercer to Brian P. Mercer Family Trus, Brian P. Mercer Family Trust TR, Teresa J. Mercer Family Trust, Teresa J. Mercer Family Trust TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 3914.

Estate of Kathy Jo Keysor, estate of Kathy J. Keystor to Kenn J. Keysor, Michael W. Keysor – Van Wert inlots, lot 3274.

Jeff Bolenbaugh, Barbara Sue Bolenbaugh to Jordan M. Closson – Van Wert inlots, lot 1710.

Nicholas D. Gutierrez, Cassidy N. Gutierrez, Nicholas Gutierrez, Cassidy Gutierrez to Benjamin D. Hanicq – Van Wert inlots, lot 213.

Mary S. Karcher, Mary S. Karcher ATTY, Michael L. Karcher ATTY to Maurice Linn, Faith Shaw-Linn – Van Wert inlots, lot 4455; lot 4456.

Dana N. Frazier, Dustin M. Maag to Dana N. Frazier – a portion of Section 16 in Liberty Township.

Patrick C. Crummey to Joshua T. Haas, Rachel M. Haas – Van Wert inlots, lot 3715.

Alan Lichtensteiger, Bevery S. Lichtensteiger to William T. Wallace, Lisa C. Wallace – a portion of Section 19 in Harrison Township.

Schumm Family Farms 2 LLC to Troy R. Schumm, Karen R. Ringwald – a portion of Section 1 in Harrison Township.