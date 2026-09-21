Volleyball: tough night for local teams

VW independent sports

Note: check back for updates

Parkway 3 Lincolnview 0

ROCKFORD — The top ranked team in Division VI was too much for Lincolnview, as Parkway rolled to a 25-13, 25-11, 25-19 win over the Lancers on Monday.

Wayne Trace 3 Van Wert 0

Wayne Trace had no trouble with Van Wert, winning in straight sets on Monday, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11.

Fort Recovery 3 Crestview 1

FORT RECOVERY — The Indians topped Crestview 25-14, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18 on Monday.