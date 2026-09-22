Bluegrass Festival starts on Thursday

Submitted information

Bluegrass music will fill the Van Wert County Fairgrounds as the Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival returns Thursday through Saturday, September 24-26, for three days of live music, camping, food and fellowship.

The festival opens Thursday evening with a gospel-themed program beginning at 6 p.m. Friday’s music also begins at 6 p.m., while Saturday’s schedule gets underway at noon. This year’s lineup includes Cross Road, The Tacketts, New Outlook, Ottawa County Bluegrass Band, Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers, Brian Holbrooks & Poor Bottom Grass, Foxtail Grass Reunion, Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass, Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band, Cedar Creek and additional musicians and friends.

Admission is $10 on Thursday, and $20 Friday and Saturday, with a $40 weekend pass available.

Festival organizers are encouraging bluegrass fans to make a weekend of it. Camping during the festival is free with paid admission, while water and electric hookups are available for $10 per day. Early camping is now available for $15 per day. Golf carts are welcome if insured, pets are permitted on a leash, and food concessions will be available. A cornhole tournament is also planned.

For additional information about the festival, lineup, camping and other activities, visit the Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival website.