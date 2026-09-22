The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2026

Bluegrass Festival starts on Thursday

Submitted information

Bluegrass music will fill the Van Wert County Fairgrounds as the Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival returns Thursday through Saturday, September 24-26, for three days of live music, camping, food and fellowship.

The festival opens Thursday evening with a gospel-themed program beginning at 6 p.m. Friday’s music also begins at 6 p.m., while Saturday’s schedule gets underway at noon. This year’s lineup includes Cross Road, The Tacketts, New Outlook, Ottawa County Bluegrass Band, Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers, Brian Holbrooks & Poor Bottom Grass, Foxtail Grass Reunion, Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass, Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band, Cedar Creek and additional musicians and friends.

Admission is $10 on Thursday, and $20 Friday and Saturday, with a $40 weekend pass available.

Festival organizers are encouraging bluegrass fans to make a weekend of it. Camping during the festival is free with paid admission, while water and electric hookups are available for $10 per day. Early camping is now available for $15 per day. Golf carts are welcome if insured, pets are permitted on a leash, and food concessions will be available. A cornhole tournament is also planned.

For additional information about the festival, lineup, camping and other activities, visit the Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival website.

POSTED: 09/22/26 at 10:44 am. FILED UNDER: News