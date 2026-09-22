Grand opening set in Middle Point
Submitted information
Join the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce at 3 p.m. Wednesday as Pleasant Point Behavioral Hospital, formerly Ridgeview Behavioral Hospital, celebrates its grand opening with a short ceremony and a ribbon cutting hosted by the Chamber. The hospital is located at 17872 Lincoln Highway, Middle Point. Enjoy a tour of the facility as well as the opportunity to meet the staff. To find out more about Pleasant Point click here.
POSTED: 09/22/26 at 10:44 am. FILED UNDER: News