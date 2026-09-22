Hiestand Woods adding some acreage

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital is donating nearly three acres of land adjacent to the hospital to the Van Wert County Foundation to support future improvements at Hiestand Woods Park.

The 2.82 acres of donated property is located along the west side of Hiestand Woods and will provide additional space to support the development of park amenities while preserving the existing woods and trees.

Planned improvements include expanded parking, restroom facilities and additional opportunities for park programming. The project also will support connections to existing trails, the reservoir area and other community features.

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital is donating nearly three acres of land to the Van Wert County Foundation for Hiestand Woods. Photo submitted

“OhioHealth’s donation of land is the catalyst for a significant investment in the future of Hiestand Woods,” said Seth Baker, CEO of the Van Wert County Foundation. “It allows us to move from a long-held vision to a truly transformational project. Over the next year and a half, we will be coordinating several grants and major private donations to see that work through to completion. We are grateful to OhioHealth for helping unlock what will be a lasting investment in one of our community’s most important public spaces.”

The planned improvements reflect years of feedback from residents and are designed to enhance the park’s amenities while making it more accessible and enjoyable for visitors.

“We believe healthcare extends beyond the walls of our hospitals,” said Paula Stabler, president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “Spaces like Hiestand Woods give people opportunities to be active and connect with their families and community. We’re proud to contribute to a project that will create more ways for people in Van Wert County to support their health and well-being.”

Initial improvements to Hiestand Woods Park are expected to take place over the next 18 to 24 months as plans for the project continue to develop.