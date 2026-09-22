Knights prepping for homecoming game

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Another Friday night, another tough opponent for the Crestview Knights. The same can be said for Allen East (3-2), who will travel to Convoy for Friday night’s homecoming game.

Four of Crestview’s first five opponents are a combined 16-4, while all five of Allen East’s opponents have a combined record of 17-8. After a season opening win over Perry, the Mustangs traveled to MAC country and defeated Fort Recovery, then returned home to face a very potent Indian Lake team before starting NWC play.

Calien Ballet will make his third start of this season. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Obviously, we have opened conference play with two very tough teams right out of the gate in Bluffton and Lima Central Catholic,” head coach Shane Wireman said. “I have to give a lot of credit to how well those teams played against us and how well they have executed against us. We are still searching for our first league win and we know we will face a very motivated Crestview team who beat us last season.”

“All that being said, I don’t think the scores of our last two games really tell the entire story, as we have made some nice progress these past two weeks, it just hasn’t shown up on the scoreboard often enough,” he added.

Despite a 1-4 (1-1 NWC) start by Crestview, head coach Cole Harting has found a bright spot.

“This season so far, our defense has actually played very well,” Harting said. “They have done a great job of creating turnovers and getting stops. They have been put in some pretty tough spots and they have done an excellent job despite that.”

Before the NWC opener against Spencerville, Harting made some changes, including a switch to freshman quarterback Calin Balliet and running backs Conner Hammons and Hayden Waltmire. In two starts, Balliet has completed 27-of-37 passes for 205 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 16 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns while Hammons has 24 carries for 113 yards and a score.

“Despite playing younger players, we aren’t necessarily simplifying things but we are focusing on what we are good at and trying to get better at those aspects,” Harting said. “This gives us the best chance to be the best version of ourselves.”

“Crestview has a lot of experience and size in the trenches on both sides of the ball and have gone to a bit of a youth movement at their skill positions with some younger kids who have shown lots of promise on film,” Wireman said.

Allen East has utilized a balanced offense to this point, averaging 163 yards rushing and 172 yards passing per game. Quarterback Keegan Jones has completed 55-of-79 passes for 853 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Dominic Burkett has 14 receptions for 333 yards and four touchdowns, while Ethan Hershberger has grabbed 18 passes for 243 yards and three scores. On the ground, Miles McDorman has 74 carries for 479 yards and eight touchdowns, while Jones has added 248 yards and three touchdowns on 56 carries.

“Offensively, they have one of the best running backs we will see all season,” Harting said. “They have a balanced attack and a quarterback who can make a lot of throws and extend plays with his feet. Their defense does a great job of stopping the run and not giving up big plays.”

“We have moved the ball against both of the previous teams, but we have struggled to finish our drives with points for various reasons including penalties, turnovers, and lack of execution,” Wireman said. “In order for us to be successful this Friday night and capture our first league win of the season we need to make sure we finish our drives with points. Defensively we need to stop giving up the explosive plays and get back to forcing some turnovers. Our first three games we had nine takeaways and in our last two games we have had zero takeaways.”

Crestview won last year’s game 34-33, while Allen East won in 2024, 48-41.