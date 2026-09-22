Man charged with murder to stand trial

VW independent staff

PAULDING — Trial dates have been established for Paulding County man accused of shooting and killing another man in his driveway.

Online records from Paulding County Common Pleas Court show Alfred Conner. 72, who’s address is now listed as the Paulding County Jail, is scheduled to stand trial November 17-20 for murder, an unclassified felony.

Conner was arraigned last week and entered a not guilty plea to the charge. His bond remains the same, $10 million with a 10 percent provision.

Late at night on August 31, Paulding County deputies were dispatched to Conner’s home in the 19000 block of Road 72 in the Grover Hill area for a man who had been shot. Deputies found Logan D. Moss, 34, of Mark Center, in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. They rendered aid to Moss until Grover Hill EMS arrived on scene and took over. Moss was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Conner was taken into custody. The motive remains unclear and no other information has been released yet.