Mitigation Planning meeting scheduled

Submitted information

Van Wert County is updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan, and is seeking public input. Community participation is an important part of identifying hazards, concerns, and projects that can help make Van Wert County more resilient.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, in the Vantage Career Center Community Room 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. It’s open to the public and residents, local officials, first responders, schools, businesses, and community organizations are encouraged to participate.

Learn more about the planning process here.

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