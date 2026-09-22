OPSMA Football Notebook: Week No. 5

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COLUMBUS — Week No. 5 of the 2026 high school football season is in the books.

Football players from all over Ohio put up some amazing performances in the fifth week of the season. Here, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association compiles the best of the best with the OPSMA High School Football Notebook.

Let’s take a look.

-Van Wert rolled up 571 yards of total offense during Friday night’s 61-28 win over Defiance. Xavier Kelly didn’t have many carries but finished with a lot of years. The 6-1, 180 pound junior running back had nine carries for 291 yards and five touchdowns, bringing his season total to 15 touchdowns on the ground. It was also a big night for Van Wert WR/DB Keaten Welch, who caught three passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns, had a team high five tackles and returned an interception to the Defiance 2-yard line. Cougars Quarterback Zach Crummey completed 13-of-19 passes for 282 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

-Wapakoneta running back Gauge Vaughn ran the ball 19 times for 188 yards two touchdowns, adding a third score through the air in a 47-21 win over St. Marys.

-Kenton quarterback Xavier Gammon completed 29 of 40 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns with 22 carries for 100 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-48 loss to Bath.

Xavier Kelly (11) gashed the Defiance defense for 291 yards and five touchdowns on just nine carries. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

-Celina scored 28 unanswered points over the final 14:40 of the game to rally from a 13-0 deficit to beat Lima Shawnee 28-13 to go to 5-0 for the first time since 1995. Jett Warner’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Schlater — the second TD hookup of the night for the quarterback and receiver — tied the game with 8:29 to play in the fourth quarter. Six minutes later, Warner found Simon Schwartz for a 2-yard scoring pass to put Celina in the lead at 21-13. Trey Anderson had his second straight game-sealing interception return touchdown when he picked off Brogan Rayer for a 57-yard pick six with 90 seconds to play to make it 28-13.

-Carson Kaylor’s 4-yard touchdown run with 5:31 remaining in regulation lifted Minster past Coldwater 24-21 to put the Wildcats at 5-0 for the first time since 1991 and snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.

-Landon Schwartz was12-of-15 passing for 277 yards and four touchdowns as St. Henry won its third straight game in beating Rockford Parkway 54-0. Drew Langenkamp had two touchdown receptions, two touchdown runs and a two-point conversion to score 26 of the team’s points.

-Brennen Hess was 11-of-15 passing for 138 yards an five touchdowns as the Maria Stein Marion Local routed Anna 41-14 in Maria Stein to move to 5-0. Max Ranly had four catches for 76 yards and three touchdowns for the Flyers.

-Blake Monnin’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Damien Barga with 15 seconds remaining in the game lifted Versailles to a 28-21 win over Fort Recovery at Barrenbrugge Park in Fort Recovery. Fort Recovery had tied the game with 2:48 to play on Breaker Jutte’s 23-yard run before the Tigers went 59 yards on nine plays to break the tie.

-Lausen Flores of Lima Central Catholic ran for 123 yards and three touchdowns on 7 carries in a 55-14 win over Allen East.

-Gavin Baxter of Columbus Grove carried the ball twice for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding 3 catches for 30 yards and a touchdown in the passing game during a 56-0 win over Spencerville.

-Paulding junior QB Ridge Hunt got some dinner-table bragging rights after passing for 363 yards and two TDs on 21-of-32 attempts in the Panthers’ 42-20 win over rival Wayne Trace. The 363 yards breaks the single-game program record set by Hunt’s older brother Colt last season (347 vs. Delphos Jefferson).

-Fairview quarterback Gavin Brown eclipsed the 400-yard mark for the second time this year with more touchdowns (six) than incompletions (five), completing 16-of-21 passes for 421 yards in a 42-13 win over county rival Ayersville.

-Kolton Dysert of Ada ran the ball 21 times for 157 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Perry.

-Beau Sanders of Upper Scioto Valley had 23 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown with 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 quarterback hurries in a 27-16 loss to Waynesfield-Goshen.

-Jaxon Paugh of Hardin Northern ran for 143 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in a 28-14 win over Cory-Rawson.

-Liberty Center’s 61-6 demolition of Bryan put the Tigers in rarified air with their 20th straight win and 50th straight regular season victory. Only eight other schools have achieved that feat: Cincinnati Wyoming (75, 2015-23), Germantown Valley View (74, 1991-99), Cincinnati Moeller (71, 1978-85), Steubenville (68, 2003-09), Bucyrus Wynford (63, 2006-12), Marion Local (63, 2019-present) and Kirtland twice (57 from 2016-23, 56 from 2009-15).

-Patrick Henry head coach Bill Inselmann moved inside the top 20 winningest Ohio coaches as the Patriots’ 33-6 win over Wauseon put him at 283 career victories (283-110) in his 34th and final season leading his alma mater. He is now tied with former Coldwater coach John Reed for 19th all time.

-Arcadia’s Tripp Brubaker kicked a field goal, ran 55 yards for one score and threw a 38-yard TD pass for another score as the Redskins upended 4-0 Van Buren 17-14.

-McComb sophomore quarterback Ashtin Gallagher threw five touchdown passes in the Panthers 49-0 win over Riverdale.

-Unbeaten and No. 3-ranked (Division VII) Leipsic returned most of its offensive weapons from a team that went 11-2 in 2025. But the Vikings have been getting it done on the defensive end as well. Friday’s 39-0 win over Pandora-Gilboa was the third straight shutout by the Vikings, who in five games have allowed one touchdown and 10 total points.

-BOMBS AWAY: Big plays were the name of the game when Fremont Ross, entering the contest with a 1-3 record, upset unbeaten Findlay 37-28 in Friday’s 104th meeting between the long-time rivals. Findlay led 14-13 when the fireworks started, with five straight touchdowns being scored on plays of 60 or more yards. Fremont Ross receiver Mason Englund hauled in a 64-yard TD pass from Breylen Garcia to put the Little Giants in front, then raced 81 yards on a receiver reverse to up the lead to 26-14. When Findlay quarterback Riley Korkos hit Greyson Geiser on a 65-yard catch-and-run play just before the half, that lead was down to 26-21. Ross pushed the margin back to 34-21 when Garza hit Jaxson Mackey with a 60-yard bomb, but Findlay answered when Korkos and Geiser, who caught six passes for 250 yards and two TDs, hooked up again, this time for an 80-yard score. Fremont Ross would hold on for the win, end a seven-year losing streak to the Trojans and increase its edge in the overall series to 59-42-3. Friday’s game may have been the last – at least for now – in a rivalry that started in 1902, however. The Northern Lakes League has initiated a move to reduce the number of cross-over games between its Buckeye and Cardinal Division schools from three per season to two. The Findlay/Fremont game could therefore become a casualty of that decision. The matchup, reportedly, is not on projected 2027 schedules, but coaches from both schools have said they will try to remedy that situation and keep the rivalry intact.



-Lexington’s Cam Glennon led the Minutemen to a 44-30 Ohio Cardinal Conference football win over Wooster with five rushes for 104 yards, five catches for 98 yards and four total touchdowns with a 79-yard kickoff return, a 56-yard TD run, a 54-yard interception return and a 62-yard fumble return for a score. Elijah White added 57 rushing yards and a 5-yard TD run while Jayden Perkins ran for 56 yards and a 2-yard TD and completed 10-of-18 passes for 157 yards.

-Clear Fork’s Marcus Hoeflich completed 8-of-11 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 38 yards and a score in the Colts’ 42-0 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference football win over Pleasant. Quentin Rinehart had three catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns while Alekai Price had three catches for 106 yards, Alex Schlosser ran for 91 yards and two TDs and added 8.5 tackles with a tackle for loss on defense and Aiden DeMoss ran for 61 yards and a score. Nash Evans came up big on defense with two interceptions and also had 40 receiving yards on offense.

-Ontario’s Max Ciroli ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns and added seven tackles with an interception on defense in the Warriors’ 46-28 MOAC football win over Galion. Gavin Miller added 65 yards rushing with a TD while Cardae Brown caught five passes for 106 yards and a TD and picked off two passes on defense. Sean Tanner completed 13-of-20 passes for 205 yards and a TD for his best game at quarterback for the Warriors. Maddix Smith had eight tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks while Trey Remy had a breakout game with 13 tackles, three TFLs and a sack. Jermel Powell made the special teams play of the game with an 84-yard kickoff return to start the second half.

-Shelby’s Michael Shepherd returned to action in a big way in the Whippets’ 47-6 MOAC football win over Highland by completing 16-of-23 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns and running for 67 yards and three more scores. Brady Bowman caught six passes for 71 yards and two TDs while Casyn Koch added four catches for 82 yards and a TD to go with eight tackles and two tackles for loss on defense, Kayden Paz caught a 17-yard touchdown and Griffin Yeager had three catches for 82 yards to go with seven tackles and two TFLs on defense.

-Lucas’ Brady Guegold ran for 210 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in the Cubs’ 34-14 Northern 10 Conference win over Tiffin Calvert. Cooper Day added 64 yards rushing while Anthony Fanello had 29 yards and a score, Brady Anschutz ran for 22 yards and Carter Cox added 21 yards and a TD to go with his 10-yard touchdown pass to Anschutz.

-Genoa running back Alex Materni carried the ball nine times and rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns as the Comets took out host Maumee, 56-17. Genoa gained 366 yards on the ground, averaging 11.1 yards per rush, with five scores coming in the running game.

-Grove City running back Blaike Jackson went absolutely insane in Week 5. As the senior had a game for history books against Dublin Coffman rushing 44 times for an incredible 436 yards with four rushing TD’s and a 93 yards kickoff return for a TD. Jackson accounted for 534 all-purpose yards and five total TD’s to lead the Greyhounds to a 42-35 victory and improve Grove City to (4-1) at the midway point of the season.

-Waverly senior linebacker Justen Kinnison piled up 19 solo tackles and one assist in his team’s 28-0 loss to Portsmouth West. He also had two tackles for a combined loss of three yards.

-Brayden Ackerman, Elder: He had a pair of interceptions as Elder beat Louisville St. Xavier 31-0, shutting out consecutive opponents for the first time since 1995.

-Morgan Brown, Deer Park: Brown had just four rushes in Deer Park’s 54-0 win over Finneytown, but he finished with 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown.

-Garrett Fraley, La Salle: The junior quarterback led La Salle to a 27-14 win at Badin, throwing for 172 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 142 yards.

-Antwoine Higgins, Anderson: Higgins had 15 tackles (eight solo), 4.5 tackles for a loss and a sack in Anderson’s 49-33 win over Kings.

-Ben Markarian, Harrison: He intercepted his fifth pass of the year and 16th of his career in Harrison’s 28-7 win at Ross.

-Hunter McLaughlin, Moeller: The sophomore quarterback made a splash in his first start, throwing for 321 yards and three scores in a 30-15 win over St. Xavier.

-Marion Harding’s Jaden Jordan filled in at quarterback when Dez Feliciano went down with an injury in the first quarter at River Valley. On Jordan’s first play he hit Jackson Payne in stride for a 78-yard bomb down the sideline for a touchdown. Jordan ended 11-for-18 passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns, plus had 37 yards rushing in the 26-8 win over River Valley.

-North Union’s Nickolas Hajjar was 17-for-22 passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns, plus ran for 44 yards and made six tackles on defense in a loss to Urbana.

-Northmor’s Brad Bowlin caught touchdown passes of 59 and 15 yards to end with four receptions for 109 yards, plus he returned a kickoff 94 yards for another touchdown in a loss to Centerburg.

-West Liberty-Salem returned all three kickoffs for a touchdown in a 47-13 win against Greenon. Sam Kidd took the opening kickoff 89 yards to the house. Later in the third quarter after Greenon scored its first points, Kidd again ran back the ensuing kickoff 85 yards. Greenon scored its final points of the game late in the quarter and the Tigers stunningly did it again. Brandel Sullivan produced an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown to pull off the incredible feat of going 3-for-3.

-Henry Wonders threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns for Cedarville as the Indians overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to beat Triad 28-27. Luke Riffle had 203 yards on eight receptions and two touchdowns.

-Matthew Davis of Mechanicsburg ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns, passed for another 84, and had an interception on defense in a 41-7 win against Greeneview.

-A 200-yard passing game on the number and another 67 yards on the ground by Devin mcCormick pushed Stebbins past Greenville 21-12. The Indians had several defensive standouts, notable Corian Harrison with 15 tackles, Lucas Garcia with 13 total and 10 solo, Ryland Ray with 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and Billy Trent getting 12 tackles and three for loss.

-DeMarco Ruffin had a breakout game for Xenia with 165 yards on eight catches and three going for touchdowns in a 54-20 win at Sidney. Gage Stephen completed 14 of 16 passes and had five total touchdowns.

-Noah Bilinski had two receiving touchdowns and 94 yards, and Brandon Birdsong Jr. ran for 91 yards and a touchdown and had a kickoff return TD in a 39-14 Springboro win against Northmont.

-Noah Kosins connected on a 20-yard walk-off field goal to allow Bellbrook to defeat Kettering Alter 10-7. Bellbrook got an 11-yard TD run by Jack Kosins as part of his 111 rushing yards to tie the game in the fourth quarter. JT Frantz helped set up the winning kick after jarring loose the ball on an Alter interception late in the game to get Bellbrook the ball back. Drew Cripps had a 45-yard TD run for Alter’s only points.

-Dayton Oakwood’s offense continues putting up big numbers. Brady Thobe had three touchdown runs as part of 15 carry, 187-yard game, and added another receiving touchdown as Oakwood beat Waynesville 56-28. Alex Lee threw for 234 yards and three TDs and ran for 83 yards and another score. Urban Kummerer had 146 yards receiving. Waynesville got 298 yards passing by Gregory Marlow.

-Peyton Fannon ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns for Tri-County North in a 44-7 win against Bradford.

-Evan Day returned an interception 42 yards to the endzone for the winning score as Twin Valley South beat Mississinawa Valley 12-6. It was the first win of the season for TVS after having to cancel its previous two games due to participation number issues.

-Robert Scroggins had 104 yards rushing and a 76-yard receiving touchdown, and Tyler Hinton had 102 yards rushing as Ponitz won its first game of the season defeating the Landmark Eagles 38-8.

-Gabe Wilkins ran for 229 yards and three touchdowns, and Jase Little had another 102 yards and a score for Troy Christian in a 40-14 against Lehman Catholic. Colton Southards had a 90-yard pick-six for TC.

-Dayton Northridge got 299 yards passing and two touchdowns by Tree Carter, who ran for another 82 yards, in a 28-13 win against Milton-Union. Mekhi Tyree had 152 yards receiving.

-Gunner Carpenter of DeGraff Riverside ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns, and Brody Orsborne had two interceptions in a 27-17 win against Covington.

Grady Lantz of Urbana had 313 yards passing, but his 161 yards and three touchdowns on the ground -including the winning two-yard TD run -helped the Hillclimbers win 34-33 against North Union.

-Four rushing touchdowns and 188 yards on the ground by Brody Runkle highlighted Kenton Ridge’s 49-7 win against Springfield Northwestern.

-Danny Hoke’s 10-yard touchdown run and 101 yards on the ground helped St. Paris Graham beat London 10-7 for its first win ever in the series history.

-Cincinnati Princeton got 188 yards rushing from Monsanna Torbert and two touchdown runs by Jordan Hall in a 27-24 win against Lakota West. LW’s Kenyon Norman ran for 128 yards and a touchdown, and Karmelo Jordan caught six passes for 119 yards and two TDs.

-Eastern Pike (Beaver) sophomore running back Eli Shaffer finished off his fifth straight 100+ yard rushing game in the Eagles’ 28-7 win at Southern Friday night. Shaffer’s season rushing totals after five weeks is 85 carries for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns for an average of more than nine yards per carry. Shaffer has also made an impact as a receiver with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. Eastern is 3-2 overall.

-The Beverly Fort Frye Cadets had two players rush for over 100 yards in grounding out a 54-23 victory at Grandview Heights. The Cadets’ Gavin Rauch carried 10 times for 195 yards and five touchdowns. Tytan Waller rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries. As a team, the Cadets rushed for 372 yards on 28 totes. They only threw one pass in the game.

-Gary Yeager, a sophomore running back for Massillon, had an amazing performance in Week 5’s huge matchup against Lakewood St. Edward. Since the team’s top running back, Savior Owens, was dealing with some injuries, Yeager got his chance to shine. He rushed for 234 yards and scored two touchdowns. He had two big runs of 50 yards or more, which helped keep the Tigers undefeated with a 5-0 record.

-Lavez Powell, a WR/SS playing for Warren Harding, made an impact in both offensive and defensive plays during their 40-7 loss to Youngstown Ursuline. On offense, he caught 4 passes for 83 yards and scored one touchdown. Defensively, he recorded 5 solo tackles and 9 tackles overall throughout the game.

-The Kirtland Hornets totally dominated Conneaut with a 48-0 victory, racking up 455 rushing yards overall. They rotated through 10 different running backs throughout the game. Tommy Caimi was their top rusher, gaining 140 yards on 16 carries and scoring two touchdowns, while Zander Perko added 132 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns of his own. They only passed the ball three times with one completion for 25 yards.

-New Lexington senior quarterback Lane Ratliff completed 11-of-13 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns in the undefeated Panthers’ 46-12 Muskingum Valley League victory over Coshocton. For the season, Ratliff has completed 65-of-86 passes for 833 yards and 11 touchdowns, while rushing for 468 yards and eight touchdowns on 40 carries. Against Coshocton, senior wide receiver Tyson Spicer caught five passes for 142 yards and a 56-yard touchdown, as Spicer also returned a punt for a touchdown – which was negated due to a penalty. Spicer is currently in the top-four in New Lexington history – for receiving yards and touchdown receptions for a career. The Panthers put their 5-0 record on the line against visiting Tri-Valley this week.

-The Alexander Spartans enjoyed several standout performances in their 44-36 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victory at Wellston on Friday night at Wellston’s C.H. Jones Field. Trenton Mash rushed for 254 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, and defensively had 10 total tackles with two for loss, a punt block, a strip sack and a forced fumble. Others include quarterback Carter Jewell with 11-of-17 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns; wide receiver Colt Newton with nine receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown; outside linebacker Isaac McCune with five total tackles, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and an interception; and placekicker Gabe Felts with three field goals, three extra-point kicks and 408 total kickoff yards.

-The Athens Bulldogs defeated the Vinton County Vikings 50-12 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division tilt at Athens High School’s Joe Burrow Stadium. Luke Pero rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on only 13 carries, while quarterback Briar Thomas completed 19-of-21 passes for 195 yards and three scores.

-Nelsonville-York quarterback Cameron Sullivan completed 14-of-21 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown, while Weston Wheatley made six receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, in the undefeated Buckeyes’ 18-12 win at Waterford on Friday night. Sullivan also carried 15 times and rushed twice for touchdowns. Wheatley also had 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Isaac Speelman made nine tackles with three quarterback sacks. The Buckeyes are the top-ranked team in the Division VI Region 23 unofficial computer ratings. They host 4-1 and Division V Meigs for Friday night.

-The three-time defending Southern Ohio Conference Division II champion Wheelersburg Pirates, which own 38 all-time SOC championships, extended their conference winning streak to now 19 games on Friday night – shutting out visiting Valley by a score of 42-0. Wheelersburg’s last loss in league play was the regular-season finale for 2022 -14-7 at archrival Portsmouth West. They were 6-0 in league play the past two seasons, after winning all five league tilts in 2023 – as Oak Hill canceled its game with Wheelersburg that year. They have scored no fewer than 31 points as part of this league winning streak, and now have back-to-back shutouts for the first time as part of it. Wheelersburg will step back out of conference play on Saturday night – when the Pirates play at state powerhouse and Division III state title contender Steubenville. Wheelersburg dropped its long-running series with nearby rival Ironton in the offseason, thus bringing about the game with the Big Red.

-Chesapeake senior Marquis Branch rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on a dozen carries, and made an interception on defense, in the host Panthers’ 27-0 non-league shutout of Portsmouth Notre Dame on Friday night at Phil Davis Field. The win was just the third for the Panthers in the past season-and-a-half.

-The South Point Pointers put up 467 yards of total offense with 22 first downs, and senior running back Landon Vance paced the attack with 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, as the Pointers routed host Rock Hill 43-21 in their Ohio Valley Conference opener on Friday night. Vance also made four receptions for 68 yards with two going for touchdowns, as senior quarterback Ethan Hunt had three touchdown tosses – with his first and final TD throws covering 60 yards apiece. Robert Napier added 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries for South Point, which is now 4-1 for the first time since 2013. South Point plays at fellow 4-1 Fairland on Friday night, as the Dragons are 2-0 in the OVC.

-The Fairland Dragons defeated host Gallia Academy 26-8 on Friday night at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, as they scored via a fumble recovery in the end zone, an interception return for a touchdown, and with two 1-yard runs including the first by Kylan Blake. But Blake’s biggest impact was as a receiver, catching four passes for 101 yards. The Dragons have won four consecutive games to open the season at 4-1, including their first two in the Ohio Valley Conference. They host fellow 4-1 South Point on Friday night in a key OVC tilt.

-For the fifth consecutive game, the undefeated Symmes Valley Vikings vanquished an opponent with a full second-half running clock. Only this time, in the Vikings’ 48-7 non-league win over visiting Fairfield Christian on Friday night, that running clock began with the second quarter. Symmes Valley scored all 48 of its points in the opening period, as the Vikings have scored at least 42 points in every game – and at least 48 points in four games. With his 10-of-12 performance for 144 yards with four touchdowns against Fairfield Christian, junior standout quarterback Bronx Carpenter has completed 98-of-131 passes for 25 touchdowns and 1,621 yards for the season. He also rushed for a 35-yard touchdown against the Knights on Friday night – on his only carry of the game. Fellow junior Jackson Fields now has 36 receptions for 686 yards and 11 touchdowns, as he has caught at least three passes for 35 yards with one touchdown in every game. Symmes Valley sophomore placekicker Miguel Ferreira made six more extra-point kicks on six more attempts for the third straight game- following the opening two weeks making a pair of 7-of-8. The Vikings are now 5-0 for the second straight season, as they opened 6-0 last season – before finishing the regular season 8-2. Last season’s Division VII Region 27 semifinalists are now 13-2 in their last 15 regular-season games.

-The Ironton Fighting Tigers extended their on-the-field winning streak to now nine, traveling to Jackson on Friday night – and winning by a score of 38-7. Ironton is now 5-0, as it has started every season since 2019 with that record. In addition, Ironton has defeated Jackson in every game since the series restarted in 2021, as the two teams did not play from 2015 thru 2020. The last Ironmen wins over Ironton were actually back-to-back – in 2011 at Ironton and 2014 at Jackson. The Fighting Tigers first-team defense has allowed only three touchdowns all year, two on pass plays covering 37 or more yards. Only Cincinnati McNicholas with 10 points and Salem (N.J.) with 14 points have scored in double digits against Ironton this season. Against Jackson, Ironton sophomore quarterback Wyatt Wolfe completed 14-of-20 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another on four carries for 28 yards. Ironton hosts fellow 5-0 Big Walnut on Friday night, in one of the state’s most anticipated games. The Fighting Tigers are ranked first in the Division V Region 19 computer ratings, while Big Walnut leads the Division II Region 7 computer ratings.

-After rushing for 46 carries and 222 yards and a touchdown and a two-point conversion in Coal Grove’s 16-0 win at Chesapeake, sophomore running back Gauge Craft backed that performance up on Friday night – in the Hornets’ 40-34 Ohio Valley Conference triumph over visiting Portsmouth. Against the Trojans, Craft carried 34 times for 247 yards and scored four touchdowns. Coal Grove did not attempt a single pass in the win, which was their second consecutive and in the OVC after an 0-3 start. The Hornets are the defending OVC champions.

-Chllicothe’s Cartae Ligon had a record breaking night at Wilmington, scoring eight touchdowns, with five on the ground and three through the air and a combined 403 yards offense in the Cavaliers’ 62-33 victory. Ligon’s Friday night stat line was 13 carries for 264 yards and 4 receptions for 139 yards. His eight touchdowns breaks the Chilicothe High School record of six, set by Jim Strausbaigh in an 80-0 win over Waverly in 1935. Strausbaugh starred at Ohio State. Perhaps Ligon is on the Buckeye’s radar. He’s already received more than 30 Division 1 offers. On a side note, it was the 50th time Chillicothe had scored more than 48 points in a game since the program began in 1898.

-Brice Johnson had 115 yards on 12 carries in Zane Trace’s 41-0 romp over Adena. Brycen Payne tossed three TD passes in the win for the Pioneers (4-1).

-Hillsboro Indians senior quarterback Tre Captain finished Week 5 with 16 carries for 121 rushing yards including a 62-yard touchdown run. This season Captain has had over 100-plus yards rushing in four of five games played.

-McClain Tigers junior quarterback Hudson Lovett carried the ball 29 times for 136 yards with one touchdown. He was also 9-of-17 for 106 yards passing with two touchdown passes in McClain’s 28-21 OT loss to Circleville in Week 5. On defense at safety, Lovett also collected two interceptions. McClain senior defensive lineman Noah Sponcil finished with a sack for an 11-yard loss and added three tackles for loss.

-Norton senior quarterback Trey Kersten ran 22 times for 227 yards and a score in the Panthers’ 38-7 win vs. Tallmadge. He also completed 8 of 16 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

-Lorain Clearview’s Christian Stevenson ran for 250 yards and two TDs on 27 carries as the Clippers picked up their first win with a 20-14 victory against Wellington.

-Massillon sophomore Gary Yeager III rushed for 226 yards and two TDs on 15 carries, including the go-ahead score early in the third quarter and the clincher down the stretch against St. Edward.

-Lucas Cannady of St. Bernard-Elmwood Place went 21-for-31 for 365 yards (a new school record), three touchdowns, and an interception. He added nine carries for 131 yards and a touchdown and a reception for 35 yards in the win over Norwood. Lucas accounted for 531 yards of total offense.

-Logan Doty was unstoppable for Fairmont, rushing 37 times for 248 yards and four touchdowns albeit in an overtime loss to Wayne. The Firebirds ran the ball 63 times in the game totaling 374 yards. They only threw the ball twice with one completion for 6 yards.

-Alex Collins had a huge night rushing for 282 yards and five touchdowns leading Carlisle to a win over rival Franklin. Collins’ TD runs were for 3 and 35 yards in the second quarter, 10 and 73 yards in the third quarter and 6 yards in the fourth quarter.

-Brody Gibbs put on a show Friday night at Barker Field in Germantown. The Valley View senior quarterback had four rushing touchdowns and threw for two more in leading his team to a 49-7 rout of Eaton. Gibbs was 10-of-15 passing for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 135 yards on 12 carries and the four scores. Junior Garrett Brewer caught one of those touchdown passes and had 113 yards receiving for the game.

-Wayne quarterback Kyle Graham completed 20-of-25 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns including the game-winner in overtime to beat Fairmont 41-35. Ryder Penrod caught four of those passes for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Jamier Brown returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown.

-Kemper McAfee corralled his 14th career interception for Talawanda on Friday breaking the all-time school record. He returned the pick for a 77-yard touchdown as the Brave routed Carroll 42-0 to improve to 5-0 for the second year in a row.

-Napoleon running back Blake Reimund rushed for 210 of his 265 yards and both touchdowns in the second half of the Wildcats’ 25-17 comeback win over Sylvania Northview. Napoleon trailed 17-0 in the first half before the defense followed Reimund’s lead by allowing just 72 second-half yards and intercepting Northview twice.

-In a 55-34 Monroe win over Clinton-Massie, running backs Prince Mabasa and Brady Gray put on a show. Mabasa, the Monroe senior, ran for 298 yards and 4 touchdowns and caught one pass for 64 yards and a score. Gray, the CM junior, ran 26 times for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns. The two teams combined for 728 yards rushing on 75 attempts.

-Logan’s senior wide receiver Carson Tootle had 10 catches for 223 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-33 loss to Newark.

-Springfield won its second straight game with a 29-12 victory over Centerville as quarterback Christopher Wallace efficiently passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Timothy Thompson had another outstanding performance, catching all four of Wallace’s touchdown passes while finishing with seven receptions for 171 yards. Centerville wide receiver Josh Becker caught two touchdown passes in the loss.

-Miamisburg stormed back after falling behind Beavercreek by 13 points, getting two rushing touchdowns from quarterback-running back Tylus Bettendorf and a 20-of-28 passing performance from quarterback Finn Freshwater, who threw for 272 yards and a touchdown.

-Quarterback Cooper Murdock threw three touchdown passes, including two to star wide receiver Noah Billinski, while running back Brandon Birdsong rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown as Springboro bounced back with a 38-14 victory over Northmont.

-Tippecanoe hammered Butler in a battle for first place as running back Colston Artz rushed 16 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Larkin Thomas carried 11 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas also threw a touchdown pass. Tippecanoe forced five turnovers, with James Merry leading the defense with two sacks and three and a half tackles for loss.

-Senior quarterback Gage Stephan completed 14 of 16 passes for five touchdowns, while running back Sincere Valdez rushed for 112 yards in Xenia’s 54-20 victory over Sidney. Linebacker Jamison Williams had nine tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown as Xenia forced five turnovers.

-Running back Casey Anderson rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns as Troy defeated Fairborn 31-13.

-Bellbrook stopped Alter in a defensive battle, 10-7. Running back Jack Kosins carried 20 times for 111 yards and a touchdown. Bryce Elmeier led the team with 12 tackles, while T.J. Frantz forced a turnover. Bellbrook improved to 5-0.

-La Salle defeated Badin 27-14. Running back Chase Even rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

-Quarterback Evan Sandfoss threw two touchdown passes in a gritty 24-21 victory for McNicholas over Withrow.

-Trotwood routed Taft 72-0 as quarterback Jayden McClain threw touchdown passes to wide receivers Daylen Dennis, Zyaire Fields and Tyree Thomas. Star wide receiver-defensive back Mike Keith also returned a kickoff for a touchdown, while star defensive lineman Jameer Whyce recorded a sack and a safety to lead the rout.

-Running back Robert Scoggins rushed for 104 yards and caught a 76-yard touchdown pass as Ponitz defeated Landmark 38-8.

-Shane Camp rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns as Thurgood Marshall defeated Stivers 48-14.

-Edgewood running back Brady O’Banion rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars defeated Chaminade Julienne 38-22.

-Running back Peyton Fannin starred with 170 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 10 carries, while also catching a 23-yard touchdown pass in Tri-County North’s 44-7 victory over Bradford. Linebacker Luke Baughman had 13 total tackles, four sacks and five tackles for loss in the win.

-Senior running back M.J. Macy rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns as Arcanum dominated Preble Shawnee 45-14. Arcanum sits atop the Western Ohio Athletic Conference. Linebacker Kenton Kenworthy added 12 tackles and three tackles for loss, while sophomore defensive back Raysean Miles returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.

-Jonah Brinkley rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns as National Trail blanked Dixie 33-0. Junior defensive back Jason Lofton added an interception return for a touchdown.

-Tri-Village stopped Ansonia in a thriller, 29-22, as junior running back-linebacker Colt Camacho scored on an 18-yard run to seal the victory. Camacho also led the team with 19 tackles as Tri-Village improved to 4-1.

-Quarterback Tyler Wall completed nine of 14 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Logan Allgeier rushed 17 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Wall also rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns as Madison Plains remained atop the Ohio Heritage Conference with a 48-7 victory over Northeastern.

-Sophomore defensive back Colin Bailey intercepted three passes, including one he returned for a touchdown, while junior linebacker Leo Winner forced and recovered a fumble as Fairbanks shut out Southeastern 22-0.

-Mechanicsburg (4-1) ran over, around and through Greeneview in a 41-7 victory. Running back Matthew Davis carried 12 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns, while Aidan O’Neal rushed nine times for 65 yards and three touchdowns.

-Princeton survived Lakota West 27-24 despite six turnovers. A three-yard touchdown run by Jordan Hall proved to be the difference as Princeton completed the comeback. Hall accounted for 110 total yards, including 83 rushing and 27 receiving, and scored twice. Monsanna Torbert rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown despite throwing three interceptions.

-Lakota West quarterback Jackson Smith threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Kenyon Norman rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown against a stout Princeton defense. Wide receiver Karmelo Jordan caught six passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Princeton linebacker Brayden Berry led the defense with 15 tackles, while defensive lineman Jaylen Mercer had six tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in the victory. Princeton leads the conference and is 5-0.

-Lakota East used a stout defense and an efficient offense to cruise to a 37-13 victory over Hamilton. Nile Hudson threw two touchdown passes, while Carter Jones rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Lakota East improved to 4-1.

-Middletown quarterback Kolby Morgenson threw two more touchdown passes, while Memphis Driscoll rushed for 125 yards as the Middies defeated Colerain 28-7.

-Corrious Booker rushed for 144 yards, Mason Wheeler added 104 yards and Parker Randall rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns as Fairfield ran past Sycamore 42-19. Fairfield finished with 350 rushing yards.

-Mason running back Alex Nagel rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns, but it was not enough as Oak Hills defeated Mason 28-21.

-Riverside running back Gunnar Carpenter rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns as Riverside defeated Covington 27-17.

-Northridge remained undefeated in conference play with a 28-13 victory over Milton-Union. Tyree Carter threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.