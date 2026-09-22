Sheriff announces arrest and charges after drug raid

Law enforcement officers seized cash and cocaine during Tuesday’s drug raid in Ohio City. Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office photo

VW independent staff

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach has announced the arrest of an Ohio City man on drug charges. It came Tuesday, after a drug raid at a home in the village.

Joseph Mohr

Joseph Mohr, 50, was arrested for possession of cocaine, a first degree felony. In a news release, Sheriff Riggenbach said the arrest followed the execution of a search warrant.

The warrant was obtained by agents from the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the FBI Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Task Force and was executed in the 500 block of W. Jefferson St. in Ohio City. Riggenbach said two people were on the property when the warrant was executed. Officers identified both individuals, and one was released.

As a result of the search warrant, a moderate amount of suspected cocaine was seized, along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Mohr was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held pending an arraignment hearing in Van Wert Municipal Court on Thursday.

Sheriff Riggenbach stated that the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be filed.

He asked anyone with information about drug activity to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Citizens with information can submit information through the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office app, by calling 419.238.3866, or by using the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office website and clicking the “Submit a Crime Tip” link. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous. Sheriff Riggenbach stated that his office will continue to aggressively pursue all drug tips it receives.

Citizens can also report information about other crimes by using the above options or by texting or calling Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP. Citizens can remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. Sheriff Riggenbach asks citizens to provide as much detail as possible when reporting information, especially when choosing to remain anonymous.

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the FBI NW Ohio Safe Streets Task Force operate across a multi-county area to combat drugs and major crimes. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Van Wert Police Department assisted with the search warrant.