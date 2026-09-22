State of emergency includes local counties

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Van Wert and Mercer counties are among the counties included in a state of emergency declared by Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday.

Governor DeWine signed the proclamation after meeting with local officials, first responders, and residents in Vinton County, which experienced significant flooding. Locally, the southwest portion of Van Wert County, including Wren and Willshire have been affected by flooding, along with much of neighboring Mercer County.

In addition to Van Wert, Mercer and Vinton counties, 16 other counties are included in the state of emergency – Athens, Clermont, Gallia, Greene, Highland, Jackson, Logan, Meigs, Montgomery, Morgan, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Preble, and Ross.

The Willshire area has been affected by flooding, along with Wren. Flood waters have led Governor Mike DeWine to include Van Wert and Mercer counties in a state of emergencies. Bob Barnes photo

The proclamation directs all relevant State of Ohio departments and agencies to lend their services, equipment, supplies, and personnel as necessary to assist in the cleanup effort.

“We’ve seen significant flooding and damage across several Ohio counties,” said Governor DeWine. “The state is working closely with local officials to provide the resources needed to help communities respond and recover.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue to assist local authorities, and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency remains engaged with county and state partners to assist local communities.