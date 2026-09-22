Titans win WBL golf tournament

VW independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert finished seventh at the WBL golf tournament at Hidden Creek Golf Club on Tuesday and the Cougars finished sixth overall in the combined dual record and tournament score standings.

As a team, Van Wert finished with a 351. Zach Stoller led the Cougars with an 83, followed by Joey Keysor (88), and Cal Byrum and Noah Krites (90 each). Van Wright finished with a 98 and Noah Krites carded a 99.

Ottawa-Glandorf (303) was the tournament champion and the overall league champion. The Titans also had the match medalist (Alex Bellman, 72) and the runner-up medalist (Tyler Heckman, 75). Heckman won in a first hole playoff against Hayden Roby of St. Marys Memorial.

Roby and Ashton Wright of Shawnee were named co-players of the year and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jay Heckman was named coach of the year.