Truck driver freed from rig after early morning accident

This semi-truck went off U.S. 30 into Dog Creek early this morning. The driver suffered serious injuries and was flown from the scene for treatment. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

VW independent staff

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate an early morning two- vehicle, serious injury crash that occurred on U.S. 30 at the Dog Creek Bridge near Mile Post 19 in Ridge Township.

It happened just before 12:10 this morning.

Troopers said a 2020 Kenworth T680 semi operated by David Ray Freels, 57, of Van Wert, was westbound on U.S. 30. A 2014 Mazda CX-9 was being operated by Queen Rocquil Denis Alexander, 29, of South Bend, Indiana, was also westbound on U.S. 30, traveling in front of the semi. Her car was struck in the rear by the semi and traveled off the left side of the roadway into the median. The rig then went off the left side of the roadway, into the median and struck a retaining wall before coming to rest in Dog Creek.

Alexander and her five juvenile passengers were transported by EMS to Mercy Health–St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. Their conditions are unknown.

Freels had to be extricated from his vehicle before being transported by Lifeflight from the scene to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. It took several hours to remove him from the truck. He suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 30 were closed to traffic for about four hours.

A number of emegency responders were at the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Point Fire Department, Ohio City Fire Department, Convoy Fire Department, Scott Fire Department, Delphos Fire Department, Van Wert Fire Department, American Township Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Hague Towing and Repair, Mercy Health Life Flight, Van Wert County CERT and Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA).