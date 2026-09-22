YWCA seeks information for construction

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County (“Owner”), is seeking statements of qualifications from firms to provide construction manager-at-risk services for the construction of a new multi-purpose building (the “Project) consisting primarily of wood stick-framed construction with a small masonry load-bearing multipurpose gym. If your firm is interested in being considered, please respond by submitting your statement of qualifications as instructed in Part 5 of the RFQ.

Submission/Response Deadline. By no later than 4 p.m. on the Deadline for Submitting Statements of Qualifications as set forth in the Selection Schedule of 3.C, one electronic copy of the firm’s statement of qualifications must be submitted by e-mail to:Kimberly Laudick, YWCA of Van Wert County, klaudick@ywcavanwertcounty.org.