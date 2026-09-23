Fire department rescues man trapped in garbage truck

Firefighters prepare to use a basket to rescue a man trapped in a garbage truck early Wednesday morning. The man was sleeping in a dumpster when it was emptied into the truck. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to provide assistance at a rather unusual incident early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., firefighters and EMS were called to the Van Wert Early Childhood Center, 1120 Buckeye Drive, for a man who had been dumped from a dumpster into a garbage truck that was making its rounds.

A Van Wert Police Department report said the man was sleeping in the dumpster when it was lifted to dump its contents into the garbage truck. It’s believed the mishap happened at a previous stop and the man reportedly threw trash from the truck to get the driver’s attention along the route.

According to a report from the Van Wert Fire Department, the man was conscious and alert in the truck. Additional resources were requested to respond.

The fire department used its ladder truck and rigged a rope system to lower rescuers to the man. Shortly after 6:30 a.m., he was secured in a basket and raised out of the truck, lowered to the ground and transferred to EMS. He was then transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.