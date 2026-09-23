Four defendants appear in local court

VW independent staff

Two people were arraigned and two others changed their respective pleas during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Monday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 23. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Ernie Teman, 51, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. He was released on surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. October 7.

Benjamin Seibert, 35, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on surety bond, and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 14.

Theresa Bakle, 40, of Van Wert, changed her guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies. She then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was also ordered to pay court costs.

Tyler Pessefall, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of assault, a misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield ordered a misdemeanor report and set sentencing for 9 a.m. October 28.