Man who set fire to mail sentenced

VW independent staff

TOLEDO — A former mail carrier from Van Wert was sentenced in federal court this week for setting fire to undelivered mail last fall.

Kyle Carver was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Toledo to three years of probation and fined $100 on a felony charge of delay or destruction of mail. He pleaded guilty to the charge in June.

During the early morning hours of October 22, 2025, the Van Wert Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen in reference to a fire that was unattended in the backyard of a residence in the 900 block of George St.

When an officer went to investigate, there was evidence of USPS mail being burned. It was confirmed that Carver lived at the residence and was allegedly burning undelivered mail there. The Van Wert Fire Department was called to extinguish the fire. The investigation was turned over to postmaster Greg McKeddie, who arrived on scene less than 45 minutes after the initial call.

In an interview with WANE 15 TV the day of the incident, Carver said “he’d forgotten to send out the mail to Central Ave, and said he noticed the pile in his truck this and, for fear of getting in trouble, put the 6-inch stack of envelopes in his fire pit and lit it on fire.” He also said he regretted his actions.