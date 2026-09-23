Prep roundup: volleyball and soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — Crestview was back on the road for NWC action against Spencerville Tuesday evening, and the Lady Knights came away with the victory in straight sets 25-13, 25-22, 25-14.

Kaylee Owens was 12-of-13 at the service line with three aces, while Kaci Gregory had 12 kills and eight digs and was 14-of-15 serving with two aces. Nora Perkins finished with 17 assists and was 9-of-9 serving with two aces. Ayla Kreischer had nine kills, Kenadie Schwartz had seven kills and nine assists, and Owens added five kills. Delanie Balliet and Zoe Ross tallied fix and five kills respectively.

Crestview’s JV team also posted a win, 25-17, 25-13 over Spencerville. Kinley Crider led the way with six aces and three kills. Ella Ream had four aces, Natalee Woodard had five kills and three aces, Paylin Gray and Violet Kahle each finished with three kills, and Abby Hedden had a team high five digs.

Crestview (4-5, 2-0 NWC) will welcome the Bluffton Pirates to Convoy on Thursday. JV start time will be 5:30 p.m.

Lincolnview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

DELPHOS — Lincolnview cruised to a straight set win over Delphos Jefferson, 25-14, 25-12, 25-21 Tuesday night.

Brooklyn Bryne (15 kills) and Kara Suever (13 kills) led the Lancers, while Byrne also recorded 16 digs. Makynlee Dickinson finished with 30 assists and 10 digs, and Suever and Scarlett Clementz each had four aces. Kate Brinkman led Delphos Jefferson with nine kills, while Myah Buetter had five aces. Kailynn Halker had 14 digs for the Wildcats, and Alissa Gallmeier had 16 assists.

Lincolnview (9-4, 2-1 NWC) will play at Lima Central Catholic Thursday night, while Delphos Jefferson (7-7, 1-2 NWC) will host Spencerville at the same time.

Soccer

Lima Central Catholic 3 Lincolnview 0

In Northwest Conference action on Tuesday, Lincolnview was shut out by Lima Central Catholic 3-0.

“The Thunderbirds converted a penalty kick just two minutes into the match to take an early lead. Lincolnview created several scoring opportunities throughout the game but was unable to find the back of the net.”

“It’s disappointing,” Lincolnview head coach Eli Alvarez said. “We found ourselves in a difficult position early and while we had chances to get back into the game, we just couldn’t finish. We had some unlucky moments but it’s important that we don’t start blaming people or situations. We have to continue growing, both as a team and as individuals.

“We can’t lose focus, but it’s obvious that we have to do some things better,” he added. “That starts at practice, with asking more from our kids and from ourselves as coaches. We have to stay patient with this group, but we also have to be willing to adapt and make adjustments if we want to get to where we believe this program can be.”

Lincolnview (2-5-1, 1-1 NWC) will host Bath on Saturday.

