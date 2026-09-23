Report card discussed at BOE meeting

VW independent staff

Lincolnview’s latest school report card was explained during Tuesday night’s monthly meeting of the school board.

Curriculum Director Kelly Hoy was at the meeting to speak about the results of the 2025-2026 school report card, which was released last week by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

Lincolnview Local Schools received a 4-star rating out of 5 stars, with 4 stars for achievement, 2 for progress, 4 for gap closing, 5 for graduation, 2 for early literacy and 4 for college, career, workforce and military readiness.

Among the personnel matters approved by the board during the meeting: Chad Kraner, play director; Adam Ries, assistant play director; MaryAnn Falk, play technology director; Josh England, play set coordinator; Ryleigh Hanicq, girls head bowling coach; Kyle Early, boys head bowling coach; LeeAnne Archinal, 5-12 volunteer band assistant; James Barnhart and Lucy Rice, special education shuttle route, and Maggie Knott, Vantage/Marsh/Goedde shuttle route.

The board accepted the resignation of junior varsity volleyball coach Sidney Tonuc effective August 27, and board members accepted the resignation of transportation secretary Kimberly Bats, effective August 25. Kristen Myers was then hired as bus transportation secretary.

In other business, the board approved a “then and now” purchase order of $20,250 for 2026-2027 school year licenses for the BusRight app. Junior high and high school workbook bills and class fees were approved

A $1,000 donation was accepted from the Middle Point Lions Club for the steel drum program, along with a $1,200 donation from the Van Wert Service Club for speech support.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.