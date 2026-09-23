School report card, personnel items covered at meeting

Van Wert City Schools Director of Curriculum Chris Covey talks about the results of the district’s school report card results. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The results of the latest school report card was the focus of Wednesday’s monthly meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education. Superintendent Mark Bagley and Director of Curriculum Chris Covey delivered it as a “State of the District” presentation.

Van Wert City Schools received an overall rating of 3.5 stars, the same as last year. Van Wert received a 3 in achievement and progress, 4 in gap closing, a 5 in graduation, 2 in early literacy and 4 in college, career, workforce and military readiness.

Covey noted the 4-star rating in college, career, workforce and military readiness was an improvement from a 2-star rating last year. He attributed the improvement to the district’s Career Education Opportunity (CEO) program, which is offered to seniors as an elective course where students are released during the school day and partnered with either a teacher to provide educational experiences or local businesses which will provide internships, apprenticeships, or other business opportunities.

“Folks are coming to us from all across the state asking about that program because it’s successful, it’s really good, people in our community love this and I thoroughly believe it’s led to graduates staying in or coming back to Van Wert,” Covey said.

He also addressed the 2-star rating in early literacy and said changes by the state had a negative impact on the score. He noted 82.1 percent of Ohio districts received a 1 or 2-star rating in that category.

“I do believe that we are continuing to improve,” he said. “I do appreciate the work we do and I believe in the work we’re doing and I think we have the right people doing the work.”

A number of supplemental contracts were approved including Eric Muhlenkamp, boys and girls swimming coach; Charlie Witten, head baseball coach; Nate Hoverman, boys and girls track and field coach; Sean Kennedy, softball; Mitch Price, tennis; Andrew Peel, winter strength coach; Damian Helm, assistant varsity boys basketball coach; Ben Shindeldecker, boys junior varsity basketball coach; Drew Bagley, freshman boys basketball coach; Tom Baer, eighth grade boys basketball coach; Nate Hoverman, seventh grade boys basketball coach; Alexis Burdette, varsity assistant girls basketball coach; Erika Racster, junior varsity girls basketball coach; Sierra Poulson, eighth grade girls basketball coach; Allison Schaufelberger, seventh grade girls basketball coach; Brock Blackmore and Jim Davis, assistant boys and girls bowling coaches; Terrin Contreras and Nick Pauff, assistant high school wrestling coaches; Isaiah Bretz, middle school wrestling coach; Nicole Byrum, assistant swimming coach; Katie Parrish, middle school winter cheer coach; and Tom Baer and Glenn Hicks, middle school site coordinators.

The resignation of early childhood center paraprofessional Christine Amstutz was accepted, and the board approved the hiring of Joseph Balyeat as a high school language arts teacher at the Van Wert School at the Goedde. Austin Mitchell was approved as a full time bus driver and Bagley noted the district is fully staffed.

Bagley and Board Vice-President Julie Burenga, who represents the board on the Athletic Council, praise athletic director Trent Temple for putting together last Friday night’s celebration that marked 90 years of football at Eggerss Stadium. In included recognition of past coaches, donors and contractors.

During his report, Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest thanked the Van Wert Fire Department for their efforts in finding the source of smoke that filtered into some of the elementary school on August 31. Firefighters were called to the building twice that day and students and staff were evacuated while they searched for and found the cause.

In other business, the board:

Approved the annual eighth grade class trip to Washington DC for 94 students and 13 adult chaperones October 19-22.

Approved a service contract agreement for comprehensive gifted services and comprehensive teaching and learning services with Mercer County Educational Service Center.

A resolution to purchase one school bus through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council.

The board also accepted various donations from 45 invidiuals, businesses and organizations.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, in the high school/middle school media center.