Wednesday afternoon fire…

A fire broke out at home on Van Wert-Willshire Road at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday. Ohio City Fire Department was paged to the active fire and mutual aid was immediately called for from Van Wert, Wren, Rockford, and Convoy for tankers and equipment. The blaze was quickly put down but caused heavy damage to the home with it being reported as unlivable. One person was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital and a cat was lost in the fire. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and later Van Wert County CERT assisted with traffic control. CERT also helped keep first responders hydrated and assisted the victims of the fire with their immediate needs. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer