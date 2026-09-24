Car vs. tractor…

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday a car on Dustman Rd. went off the road and struck a small John Deere tractor that was sitting off the roadway. The tractor was not in use at the time. The driver was westbound on Dustman Rd. and was blinded by the very low angle of the sun and went off the road, striking the tractor. The driver of the car was not injured. The car received extensive damage and the tractor sustained moderate damage. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were at the scene. Bob Barnes photos