Dillinger reenactment planned in Bluffton

Submitted information

BLUFFTON — At exactly 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, the Bluffton Ohio Historical Society will reenact the moment when John Dillinger walked into Citizens National Bank in the village on August 14, 1933 and stole $2,100.

The historically accurate script is written by Fred Steiner, narrated by Kevin Gratz, and involves a dozen volunteers playing the parts of eyewitnesses to the daylight robbery. The reenactment will take place at the intersection of Main and Cherry St., closing part of Main, Church and Cherry streets for the event.

Loud noise alert: Small Black Cat fireworks will be used during the reenactment to simulate gunfire used by Dillinger’s gang as they exited the bank.

The annual Wake the Dead ride, hosted by Joe Bayliff’s Route 30 Harley-Davidson dealership in Upper Sandusky, will bring a crowd of Harleys into town for the reenactment.

Additionally, the historical society has invited local motorcycle groups to take part in a motorcycle show along Main Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. The society has also invited a number of classic cars, especially 1930s models, into town to park on Church Street to provide a period-appropriate backdrop to the reenactment. If the weather is particularly fair, the society expects upwards of one hundred and fifty bikes.

Local youth will be judging the motorcycles and awarding three prizes: Public Enemy Number 1, the Accomplice, and the Outlaw to selected bikers.

If the weather proves inclement, the reenactment will move indoors to the Bluffton Middle School Cafetorium, 116 S. Jackson St.

The Bluffton Ohio Historical Society thanked Chief Ryan Burkholder and Springfield Fireworks for donating Black Cat fireworks for this event.