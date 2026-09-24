Local author publishes new book

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert resident Joe Ginter has completed a new book, “1981’s I Wanted to Be Famous: A Zany Quest of Faith Rereleased and Revamped,” a delightful journey back to those carefree days when anything seemed possible.

Originally conceived in 1979 and first published in 1981, this whimsical collection captures the author’s youthful fantasies about fame and fortune through cleverly illustrated photographs paired with amusing narratives. The book invites readers to revisit those goofy childhood aspirations we all harbored: the wild ambitions that once felt so certain and achievable.

Joe Ginter’s path to publication was anything but conventional. Beginning his project with dreams of joining National Lampoon magazine’s legendary comedy roster, Ginter faced unexpected obstacles that redirected his creative journey. After the tragic loss of the publication’s co-founder Doug Kenney in 1980, followed by his own five-year health struggle and two major surgeries, Ginter eventually channeled his comedic talents into a 34 year career as an elementary teacher. During those decades in the classroom, he collaborated with students to create the beloved Ditchmen series, and after retirement, he continued his literary pursuits with additional works. Now, with this revamped edition, Ginter has enhanced his original vision for contemporary audiences.

“1981’s I Wanted to Be Famous” resonates with both nostalgia and spiritual depth, blending lighthearted humor with profound encouragement. The book tackles the American obsession with success and recognition while gently challenging readers to reconsider what truly matters in life. Through entertaining anecdotes and remarkable photographs, Ginter invites adults and younger readers alike to laugh at their former ambitions while discovering renewed perspective through faith-based wisdom. Readers will find themselves smiling at memories of childhood dreams while gaining fresh insight into the values that endure beyond the fleeting pursuit of fame.

“I wanted to share the joy and laughter of youthful dreams with readers of all ages,” Ginter said. “This revamped edition brings back the humor and nostalgia while adding encouragement and biblical perspective that I’ve developed over my years of teaching and reflection.”

Published by Covenant Books, Joe Ginter’s humorous work offers readers an opportunity to reconnect with simpler times while discovering deeper truths about faith and purpose. This entertaining volume serves as both a nostalgic escape and a spiritual wake-up call for those still chasing yesterday’s dreams.

Readers who wish to experience this lighthearted work can purchase “1981’s I Wanted to Be Famous” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.