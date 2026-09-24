OhioHealth XC Invite this Saturday

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The 48th annual OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital Cross Country Invitational, hosted by Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert, will be held this Saturday, September at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Parking will be available in the hospital parking lot on the east side for $5 per vehicle.

A total of 20 schools will participate in this year’s invitational. The day will begin with an elementary one-mile fun run at 8:30 a.m. The high school girls’ race will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the junior high girls race at 9:40 a.m. The high school boys will compete at 10:10 a.m., followed by the junior high boys at 10:50 a.m. Awards will be presented at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Participating schools are Anna, Allen East, Bluffton, Bryan, Canterbury (IN), Celina, Crestview, Elida, LCC, Lima Shawnee, Lincolnview, Minster, Ottawa-Glandorf, Ottoville, Parkway, Smith Academy of Excellence, Spencerville, Van Wert, Wapakoneta, and Waynesfield-Goshen.