Recap: sectional golf, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Golf

Division II

OTTAWA — Van Wert’s tournament trail began on Thursday as the the Cougars traveled to Moose Landing for Division II sectional action. Van Wert Cougars finished fifth out of 13 teams with a 346. The top three teams and top four individuals advanced to the district tournament at Maumee Bay State Park.

While the Cougars missed out as a team, sophomore Cal Byrum was the No. 1 individual qualifier with a score of 79. Senior Zach Stoller competed in a three-person playoff for one spot. Stoller ended the playoff after one hole, making a par to advance to the district tournament. Joey Keysor (87), Noah Krites (97), and Van Wright (100) ended their season.

Ottawa-Glandorf won the sectional championship, Napoleon was the runner-up and Upper Sandusky finished third, putting all three teams in the district tournament.

Byrum and Stoller will tee it up on Tuesday at Maumee Bay State Park.

Also at Moose Landing, Lincolnview finished fifth in the Division II girls sectionals and the Lancers were able to send one golfer to district competition.

Grace Custer claimed the final individual district qualifying spot with a score of 98. Avery Zielke finished with a 100, followed by Eme Renner (110) and Bellamy Miller (139).

Division III

LIMA — At Colonial Golfers Club, Lincolnview missed going to the Division III districts by just one stroke, shooting a 337. However, all was not lost, as Seth Brant and Bosten Bailey qualified for districts as individuals. Brant finished in a three-way tie for first with a 78, while Bailey (81) won a playoff on the second hole. Jacob Geier finished his season with an 83 and Aiden Milligan carded a 95.

Delphos St. John’s (329) won the sectional championship, followed by New Bremen (333) and St. Henry (336). All three advanced to next week’s districts.

Meanwhile, at Pike Run in Ottawa, Crestview’s golf season came to an end in the Division III sectionals. The Knights finished 10th as a team, with Chase Feasby shooting a 97, followed by Kash Lichtensteiger (99), Elijah Scarlett (101) and Zaine Cereghin (102).

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Bluffton 0

CONVOY — The Lady Knights battled in a tough match against Bluffton Thursday evening and came out on top in straight sets 25-20, 25-23, 25-20.

At the service line, Ayla Kreischer was 15-of-16 with a pair of aces, Kenadie Schwartz was 13-of-14 with two aces, Kaci Gregory was 11-of-13 with two aces and Nora Perkins was 14-of-14 with an ace. Gregory had 12 kills and 10 digs, Schwartz finished with nine kills and nine assists, while Kreischer had eight kills and eight digs. Perkins had 21 assists and Zoe Ross had six digs.

Crestview (5-5, 3-0 NWC), the Knights will face six opponents next week and will open up with the Van Wert Cougars on Monday. The JV match will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Wapakoneta 3 Van Wert 0

Wapakoneta swept Van Wert 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 in Western Buckeye League action on Thursday.

The Cougars (1-11, 1-3 WBL) will return to action Monday at Crestview.

Soccer

Contintental 11 Crestview 0

CONTINENTAL — The Lady Knights were shut out by Continental 11-0 on Thursday. The Pirates scored 10 goals in the first half. For Crestview, Evie Williman and Emma Ward each had a shot on goal.

Crestview (1-6-1) will travel to Allen East on Monday.