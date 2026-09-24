Teachers union plans scholarship dinner

Submitted information

The Van Wert Federation of Teachers are hosting its annual fundraiser before Van Wert’s homecoming football game against St. Marys Memorial on Friday, October 2. The scholarship dinner will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Goedde Building gymnasium.

If you did not purchase a ticket, walk-ins will be welcome. Meals are $8 for adults and $5 for children and include a grilled burger, hot dog, or bratwurst, sides, desert, and drink. All proceeds benefit the Anita Zuber Future Teacher Scholarship, which is a fund that awards scholarships to Van Wert High School seniors entering the field of education.