Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival has special visitors

Some Bluegrass musicians did an impromptu performance at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Thursday morning. Photo submitted

Submitted information

We Are Limitless made a special visit to the Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival Thursday morning, where musicians gathering for the festival treated the group to an impromptu performance.

We Are Limitless is a Defiance-based organization providing day training and developmental disability services. The organization focuses on helping the people it serves participate in their communities, build friendships and enjoy meaningful activities and experiences. Public provider records show We Are Limitless has been operating as a developmental disability day-training provider since 2020.

Thursday morning’s visit offered the group a chance to experience bluegrass music up close before the festival’s scheduled performances began. Several musicians who were already on the fairgrounds were happy to pull out their instruments and entertain the visitors.

The visit came as the 15th annual Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival opened for three days of music, camping and fellowship at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert. The festival runs through Saturday. Golf carts are welcome if insured, pets are permitted on a leash, and food concessions will be available. A cornhole tournament is also planned.

For additional information about the festival, lineup, camping and other activities, visit the Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival website.

Here is the lineup for Friday and Saturday.

Friday, September 25, gates open at 6 p.m., $20 admission

Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers

Kevin Prater Band

Brian Holbrooks & Poor Bottom Grass

New Outlook

Saturday, September 26, gates open at 12 p.m., $20 admission

Ottawa County Bluegrass Band

7 Mile Bluegrass

New Outlook

Lincoln Highway Bluegrass Band

Kevin Prater Band

Foxtail Grass Reunion

Blueroads