Carolyn V. Craine

Carolyn V. Craine passed away peacefully at home in Ormond Beach, Florida, with family present at the age of 95.

She was the oldest of seven siblings. She helped raise them as her parents farmed in northwest Ohio. She was a high school band majorette and promoted twirling with her two girls.

Carolyn Craine

She met her husband, John, while roller skating. She became a stay-at-home mom until she went to beauty school and opened a salon in her home. She was a techie at heart buying a microwave, laptop , cell and caption call phone. She loved vacations in Ormond Beach, Florida and eventually purchased an oceanfront condo which was shared with family for short vacations. She became a snowbird traveling back and forth from Ohio. She was known for her friendliness and elegance. She promoted patriotism, veterans and love of country frequently wearing red, white and blue and flying the American flag.

She is survived by her two children, Connie Sue (John) Karby and Vickie Lee Craine; two step-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; one brother, Clayton L. (Liz) Sanderson, and two sisters, Carol Ann Proffitt, and Cleona Maye VanVoorhis.

In addition to her parents, Clarence and Clara Maye Sanderson, Carolyn was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl C. Sanderson, Charles Sanderson and Craig Sanderson.

Funeral services for Carolyn will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert. will take place at Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland. Visitation for Carolyn will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Preferred memorials: CHP Hospice.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.