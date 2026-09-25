Class of ’71 reunion…

The 100th class to graduate from Van Wert High School, doing so in 1971, is having a reunion celebration on Saturday, October 10, starting about 10 a.m. and running through 9 p.m. or “until we all get tired.” The reunion will be held in the Community Building in the park on Ohio 118 in Ohio City. While it may or may not be too late to get your check and order in for the 5 p.m. dinner, all are welcome to join in to visit throughout the day. Details are available on the Van Wert High School Class of 1971 Facebook page (as VWHS 1971).