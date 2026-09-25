Doris Ann Struzik

Doris Ann Struzik, born on August 3, 1940, in Delphos, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at the age of 86.

A longtime resident of Van Wert, Doris was a longtime cook at Van Wert County Hospital. Doris was an active member of the Van Wert VFW Auxiliary.

Doris Struzik

In her personal life, she found joy in crocheting, working on jigsaw puzzles, and crafts. A passionate football fan, Doris especially loved cheering for her favorite teams, the Michigan State Spartans and the Green Bay Packers.

Doris is survived by her two sons, Chris (Millie) Heath and Douglas (Beth) Heath; her grandchildren, Ashley Paige, Austin Wurst and Dustin Heath; her great-grandchildren, Devin Heath, Brandon Heath, Carson Heath, Zaiden Heath and Ava Paige, and siblings, Thomas Bilimek, Patricia Naylor, Robert Bilimek, Carl Bilimek, Judy Wilder, Cheryn Sidle, Harold Bilimek, Cora Theis and Kathy Kimmett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles O. and Mildred E. (Dunifon) Bilimek; her husband, Douglas Struzik; a grandson, Brandon Heath; and siblings, James Bilimek, Margaret Dixon, Norma Bayless, Betty Dickman and Leroy Bilimek.

A celebration of Doris’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.