Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 6
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 25.
BVC
Arcadia 41 Riverdale 20
Elmwood 21 Van Buren 20
Leipsic 47 Ada 10
McComb 42 Arlington 7
GMC
Antwerp 46 Hicksville 13
Fairview 28 Tinora 26
Paulding 34 Ayersville 14
Wayne Trace 56 Edgerton 13
MAC
Anna 29 Fort Recovery 28
Coldwater 45 Parkway 7
Marion Local 17 St. Henry 7
Minster 38 Delphos St. John’s 0
Versailles 16 New Bremen 13
NWC
Allen East 41 Crestview 0
Bluffton 61 Spencerville 0
Columbus Grove 43 Delphos Jefferson 6
Lima Central Catholic 42 Fort Loramie 7
NWCC
Cory-Rawson 3 Ridgedale 0
Elgin 38 Upper Scioto Valley 22
North Baltimore 50 Ridgemont 22
Waynesfield-Goshen 30 Perry 24
TCL
Lima Sr. 47 Toledo Woodward 6
WBL
Celina 49 Kenton 14
Elida 28 Bath 21
Ottawa-Glandorf 46 St. Marys Memorial 28
Shawnee 41 Defiance 20
Wapakoneta 35 Van Wert 13
Non-conference
Hardin-Northern 47 Vanlue 0
Pandora-Gilboa 42 Toledo Christian 0
POSTED: 09/25/26 at 9:50 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports