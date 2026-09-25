Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 6

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 25.

BVC

Arcadia 41 Riverdale 20

Elmwood 21 Van Buren 20

Leipsic 47 Ada 10

McComb 42 Arlington 7

GMC

Antwerp 46 Hicksville 13

Fairview 28 Tinora 26

Paulding 34 Ayersville 14

Wayne Trace 56 Edgerton 13

MAC

Anna 29 Fort Recovery 28

Coldwater 45 Parkway 7

Marion Local 17 St. Henry 7

Minster 38 Delphos St. John’s 0

Versailles 16 New Bremen 13

NWC

Allen East 41 Crestview 0

Bluffton 61 Spencerville 0

Columbus Grove 43 Delphos Jefferson 6

Lima Central Catholic 42 Fort Loramie 7

NWCC

Cory-Rawson 3 Ridgedale 0

Elgin 38 Upper Scioto Valley 22

North Baltimore 50 Ridgemont 22

Waynesfield-Goshen 30 Perry 24

TCL

Lima Sr. 47 Toledo Woodward 6

WBL

Celina 49 Kenton 14

Elida 28 Bath 21

Ottawa-Glandorf 46 St. Marys Memorial 28

Shawnee 41 Defiance 20

Wapakoneta 35 Van Wert 13

Non-conference

Hardin-Northern 47 Vanlue 0

Pandora-Gilboa 42 Toledo Christian 0