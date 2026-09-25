Inflated generic drug price claims open

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COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson is urging Ohioans to check their eligibility for compensation from settlements reached with generic-drug manufacturers accused of conspiring to inflate generic-drug prices.

“If you paid too much for certain generic drugs, you may be entitled to money back,” said Wilson. “Check your eligibility and get what you’re owed.”

Wilson’s suggestion follows approval this month by the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut of a preliminary plan devised by 48 attorneys general to distribute $96.5 million in settlement funds paid by the manufacturers.

The settlement payments came from Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex, Heritage and Emcure, Heritage’s parent company.

Consumers who purchased certain generic drugs between May 2009 and December 2019 may be eligible for compensation. They can check the list of eligible drugs and submit a claim at www.AGGenericDrugs.com, or call 1.866.290.0182 or email info@AGGenericDrugs.com to determine their eligibility.

The multistate coalition has pursued antitrust cases against generic-drug manufacturers since 2016, alleging that companies and their executives conspired to restrict competition and raise prices for certain generic drugs.

Ohio is among the states and territories that are parties to the cases.