Klopfenstein supports gas tax proposal

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland), a farmer and Chair of the House Agriculture Committee, and Bob Peterson (R-Sabina), a longtime farmer and former president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, have expressed strong support for a proposed 90-day suspension of Ohio’s state gas tax, highlighting the timely relief it would provide farmers during the fall harvest season.

Roy Klopfenstein

“As a lifelong farmer and former president of the Ohio Farm Bureau, I know firsthand how important fuel costs are to our agricultural community,” said Peterson. “Ohio’s grain farmers will use nearly two-thirds of their annual fuel needs over the next six to eight weeks. The timing of this proposal could not be better, and lowering fuel costs during this critical window would be a tremendous blessing for the hardworking farmers who help feed our state and nation.”

The proposed fuel tax holiday would provide relief as farmers prepare for one of the most fuel-intensive periods of the year. From harvesting crops to transporting grain, fuel is an essential operating expense, and rising costs place additional pressure on Ohio’s agricultural producers.

“Every dollar saved on fuel is a dollar that can go back into our farms, our families and our rural communities,” said Klopfenstein. “I am grateful for this proposal and stand ready to carry legislation or help in any way possible to deliver meaningful relief to Ohioans. This is an opportunity to make a real difference when our farmers need it most.”

The legislation is expected to be introduced in the coming days.