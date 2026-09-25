Lincolnview’s Custer earns prestigious honor

VW independent staff/submitted information

Lincolnview Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall has announced that Grace Custer has been named as a Commended Student in the 2027 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendationfrom the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to this scholastically talented senior.

Grace Custer

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2027 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2027 competition by taking the 2025 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” a spokesperson for NMSC said. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

“Grace is the kind of student who excels wherever she goes, not only as National Merit Scholar Commended Student, but a district-qualifying golfer, an All-State band member, and one of Lincolnview’s high-achieving students of all time,” Mendenhall said. “Most importantly she is a genuinely kind, polite, and thoughtful young lady. Her accomplishments are impressive, but her high character is what truly sets her apart.

Mendenhall added that Custer is just fourth student during his 13 years at Lincolnview to receive the honor.