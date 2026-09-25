Michael Carl Roehm

Michael Carl Roehm, 72, of Ohio City, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at his residence.

Michael graduated from Lincolnview High School in 1973. In 1976, he married Deborah K. Roehm in Van Wert, Ohio, beginning a marriage that would span nearly 50 years. Together, they shared a lifetime of memories and built a family that remained an important part of their lives.

Michael Roehm

Michael was a hardworking man who spent many years dedicated to his career before retiring. His strong work ethic was one of the qualities those closest to him remember most. Following retirement, he lived a quieter life and spent much of his time at home.

Michael is survived by his sons, Joseph (Tara Schleeter) Roehm of Middle Point, James (Elizabeth Zartman) Roehm of Ohio City, and Joshua Roehm of Urbana; his grandchildren, Courtney Jeffords, Abbi (Jonathon) Stegaman, Chloe (Jared) Lautzenheiser, America (Austin) Carnahan, Kathy Roehm, Jenny Roehm, Addison Roehm, Janessa Fair, Thayer Zartman, Rileigh Roehm, Natalie Zartman, and Natalie Roehm; and his great-grandchildren, Avrey, Gabe, Emryn, and Havyn. He is also survived by his niece, Chris Buckner, and nephew, Andy Wreath.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah K. Roehm,

Though life and relationships are not always simple, Michael was loved by his family, and his passing leaves a loss that will be deeply felt. Those who loved him will carry their memories of him with them in the years to come.

Per Michael’s wishes, a private burial will take place at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.