Cougars can’t cash in chances in loss

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

WAPAKONETA — A combination of missed opportunities and Wapakoneta’s physical running game were too much for Van Wert to overcome, as the Cougars fell to the Redskins 35-13 Friday night.

The Cougars (4-2, 3-2 WBL) turned the ball over on downs five times in Wapakoneta territory, missed a chance to recover an onside kick and had an extra point attempt blocked. Meanwhile, Redskin quarterback Daron Houser had 154 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 19 carries and completed 4-of-8 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. Running back Gauge Vaughn finished with 108 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Micah Cowan had a big night against Wapakoneta. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

“I thought our guys battled and continued to fight but just wore down a bit in the fourth quarter,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said.

Van Wert was able to move the ball, but had trouble finishing drives. Zach Crummey completed 34-of-46 passes for 392 yards and two touchdowns. However, Xavier Kelly, who entered the game as the WBL’s leading rusher was held to 51 yards on 16 carries.

The two teams exchanged punts on their first possessions, then Van Wert struck first, when Crummey connected with Micah Cowan for a 56-yard touchdown, followed by an Alex Benner PAT. However, Wapakoneta (3-3, 3-2 WBL) answered with a 67-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown run by Houser, who accounted for all of the yardage on the drive. Van Wert was flagged for offside on the PAT attempt and with the shorter distance, the Redskins opted to go for the two point conversion, which Houser carried in for an 8-7 lead.

Van Wert again moved the ball on the ensuing drive, but turned it over on downs as the Wapak 39. In the second quarter, the Cougars were stopped on fourth down at the Redskin 22. Wapakoneta put together a time consuming and made it to the Van Wert 1-yard line, but the Cougar defense rose to the occasion and dumped Houser for a 3-yard loss on fourth down.

“The defense stepped up in a big spot to get that stop before half to keep it a one point game,” Recker said.

Van Wert then mounted a drive and advanced deep into Redskin territory but ran out of time, keeping the score 8-7 at halftime.

The Cougars tried to surprise Wapakoneta with an onside kick to begin the second half. The kick was perfectly placed the Redskins managed to recover. The two teams then exchanged punts, then Wapakoneta just over a minute to score. Houser and Trent Lisi teamed up on a 57-yard pass then one play later, Houser raced in from 13 yards out. The PAT was no good, leaving the score 14-7.

Van Wert answered with a 9-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Crummey to Keaten Welch. However, the PAT was blocked the Cougars trailed 14-13. It was as close as Van Wert would get the rest of the game.

Wapakoneta’s next drive started with a 51-yard run by Vaughn and ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Houser. After halting a Cougar drive on downs as the Wapak 33, the Redskins scored on a 67-yard pass from Houser to Lisi, giving Wapakoneta a 28-13 lead with 10:49 left in the fourth quarter. Van Wert’s ensuing drive was 11 plays and the Cougars made it to the Redskin 26, only to be turned away on downs again. From there, Wapak ground out a 12-play, 74-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run by Houser.

Cowan finished with 11 receptions for 175 yards, while Welch added eight receptions for 93 yards. Cohen Bragg had eight catches for 91 yards.

Van Wert will host St. Marys Memorial for homecoming on Friday night.

“This is a great group of guys and our coaches and players will push ourselves to get better and give ourselves to get better and give ourselves an opportunity to win against St. Marys,” Recker said.

Scoring summary

Wapak 8 0 13 14 – 35

WWHS 7 0 6 0 – 13

First quarter

VW – Zach Crummey 56-yard pass to Micah Cowan (Alex Benner kick)

W – Daron Houser 7-yard run (Darron Houser run)

Second quarter

No scoring

Third quarter

W – Daron Houser 13-yard run (kick failed)

VW – Zach Crummey 48-yard pass to Keaten Welch (kick blocked)

W – Daron Houser 1-yard run (Avery Sheipline kick)

Fourth quarter

W – Daron Houser 67-yard pass to Trent Lisi (Avery Sheipline kick)

W – Daron Houser 11-yard run (Avery Sheipline kick)