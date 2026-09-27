Great day for local cross country runners

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Local teams and runners made a strong showing at Saturday’s OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital Cross County Invitational. Just how strong? Two individual champions, a team champion and a team runner-up finish.

Crestview junior Derek Young finished as the individual boys’ champion by spanning the course in 15:45, which broke the school record.

“Derek has been intentional and disciplined since early summer, attacking every workout with purpose and treating each practice as a chance to sharpen himself,” Crestview head coach Randy Grandstaff said. “That commitment has translated into an exceptional start to his junior season, where his intensity, focus, and clear pursuit of his goals have set him apart. Outside of the shortened 4K Troy Twilight Invitational, Derek has yet to face a true test, and his current personal record stands at 950 -5 with only five runners ahead of him coming from larger schools at Troy.”

“His next major challenge arrives at the Coldwater Invitational, where he’ll square off against Versailles standout Jackson Spitzer (14:54), a matchup that promises to be one of the most anticipated head‑to‑head battles of the fall,” Grandstaff continued. “With six weeks of racing still ahead, Derek’s season is poised to become even more exciting as he continues to rise to every opportunity placed in front of him.”

Van Wert had five runners in the top 18, with freshman Oliver Scott leading the way with a sixth place finish (17:09.9), followed by Harrison Sloan (seventh, 17:12.6) and Alex Bauer (11th, 17:17.1). Calvin Byrum finished 14th (17:20.2) and Nate Drerup logged an 18th place finish (17:33.4).

“The boys team was led by Ollie Scott and continues to have a very deep team of runners,” Van Wert head coach Bob Spath said.

That pack of runners allowed the Cougars to win the team title (50 points), while Crestview was the runner-up in the 14-team standings (72 points).

The Knights backed up Young’s win with a tight, disciplined pack. Kale Vining placed 10th in 17:17, Hudson Perrott finished 20th in 17:39, and Andy Heth followed in 22nd with 17:46. Caleb Thomas added a strong 27th place finish in 17:56, with Luke Sawmiller close behind in 29th at 18:08. Levi Hoblet finished in 50th with a time of 18:52, securing Crestview’s runner-up team finish.

Lincolnview finished seventh in the boys’ standings (172 points). The Lancers were led by Aaron Sawyer, who placed 15th overall (17:23). Max Hammons finished 39 (18:31.9) and Zander Coil placed 46th (18:43.2).

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview freshman Maeleigh Evans won the individual championship in 19:43.8, which helped power the Lancers to a third place finish in the team standings (109 points), behind team champion Ottawa-Glandorf (34) and runner-up Van Wert (54).

“Maeleigh continues to have an outstanding start to her high school career,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “She is incredibly coachable and works extremely hard in practice every day. We had a very specific race plan and she followed it perfectly.”

“We are excited to see where the rest of the season takes her,” he added. “Her drive is only matched by how humbly she approaches all that she does.”

After Evans, Lincolnview’s Kassidy Hammons finished 14th (21:16.8), followed by Josie Miller (19th, 21:43.3), Addie Breese (42nd, 23:20.3), Destiny Breese (50th, 23:42.6) and Moriah Bertsch (52nd, 23:50.1).

The Cougars had the 6-7-8 finishers in Symphony Schuerman (20:18.5), Noelle Byrum (20:21.8) and Jasleen Shaarma (20:49.5). Faith Stoller (16th, 21:27), Ava Keuneke (24th, 21:51.5) and Whitney Holliday (25th, 22:00.8), giving Van Wert six runners in the top 25.

“The girls team had several runners step up and ran really well, including Jasleen Sharma and Faith Stoller,” Spath said.

The Lady Knights put together one of their most balanced team efforts of the season and finished eighth in the team standings. Emily Heth led the charge with an 18th-place finish in 21:35, continuing her string of top 20 performances. Lydia Grace followed in 30th with a steady 22:20, and Kenzie Harting added depth in 59th at 24:20. The pack running continued with Ava Motycka (77th, 26:16), Jetta Merkle (84th, 26:47), Marlee Temple (85th, 26:49), and Chloe Miller (86th, 26:54) finishing within seconds of one another to secure Crestview’s top-10 team placement.

Full results can be found here.

Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview will all compete at the Kalida Invitational on Saturday.