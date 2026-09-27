July 4 celebration organizer passes away

VW independent staff

The man who led the charge to ensure there would be an Independence Day parade and celebration in Van Wert this year has passed away.

Ken Myers, 59, died at his home in Middle Point on Friday. He was the current commander of Van Wert-based Navy Ship Club 726, the group that worked tirelessly to plan this year’s local July 4 celebration to help honor America’s 250 birthday.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert. A full obituary can be found on the Obituaries page.