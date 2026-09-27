Kenneth E. “Torch” Myers

Kenneth E. “Torch” Myers, 59, of Middle Point passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 25, 2026, at his home.

He was born on November 14, 1966, in Van Wert, the son of David E. Myers, who preceded him in death, and Rosewitha (Winter) Myers, who survives in Van Wert. On October 20, 1990, he married Barbara A. (Stutz) Myers and she survives of Middle Point.

Ken Myers

Ken is also survived by his three sons, Kenneth (Maggie) Myers of Van Wert, Lucas C. (Kristen) Myers of Middle Point, and Samuel C. (Abbygayle) Myers of Delphos; seven grandchildren, Brooklyn Hough, Axl Myers, Blake Myers, Kaylee Myers, Isla Myers, Emma Myers and Bodie Myers; three brothers, Robert J. Myers, Edward K. (Tonia) Myers, and David E. (Pepper) Myers, Jr. all of Van Wert; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Larry & Linda Stutz of Van Wert and his best friend and Navy brother Craig (Donna) Millett, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a 1985 graduate of Van Wert High School and was a member of St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church of Van Wert. Ken worked for Froelich Freight as a truck driver and worked at the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution as a Correctional Officer and Health & Safety Officer for 24 years. He also was a member of the American Legion Post #178 of Van Wert and the former commander, a member of the Navy Ship Club #726 and the current commander. Ken was also very proud that the Navy Ship Club brought back the Fourth of July parade for the America 250 and started Toys for Tots program in Van Wert where Eric McCracken has taken the lead on it and is now Toss a Toy program.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #5803 of Van Wert and was on the Middle Point Fire Department were he served as a firefighter and EMT. What he loved the most in his life was his wife, his children and especially his grandchildren, along with his extended family. Ken served in the U.S. Navy, serving with tours overseas during numerous operations, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, Somalia and South America. He was very proud sailor and veteran. He along with Bill Marshall raised money to erect seven new monuments in Veterans Park uptown. Ken was also cubmaster of Troop #35 when his boys were active in the scouts.

Funeral services for Ken will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert with Pastor Briana Geiger officiating. There will be visitation for family and friends from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, and one hour ahead of funeral services on Friday. Burial will take place at King Cemetery with full military honors provided by the combine units from the American Legion and VFW.

Pallbearers honoring Ken are Shawn Briley, Dave Ashby, Brian Honigford, Dalton Yenser, Craig King and Jeff Ricker.

Preferred memorials: the Middle Point Fire and EMS Department or Toss a Toy.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to cowanfuneralhome.com.