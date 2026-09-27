Truck, ambulance collide in Allen County

VW independent staff/submitted information

AMANDA TOWNSHIP — A crash involving a pickup truck and an ambulance left three people with serious injuries.

It occorred just before 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ohio 117 and Grubb Rd. in Amanda Township, Allen County.

According to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Evan Fast, 17, of Spencerville, was operating a 1993 Ford F-150 northbound on Grubb Road. Troopers said he failed to stop and yield at the stop sign at the intersection of Ohio 117 and was struck by a 2024 Ford E-350 ambulance, owned by Lima-Allen County Paramedics, that was previously westbound on Ohio 117. Both vehicles were forced off the north side of the roadway. The ambulance drove through a utility pole and multiple small trees.

Fast was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected from his vehicle, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by a private vehicle to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s.

The ambulance was operated by Austin Sizemore, 26, of Lima. Sizemore was transported with minor injuries by LACP. Working in the back of the ambulance were William Huston, 22, of Pandora and Kaden Tobin, 21, of Lima. Tobin suffered minor injuries and was transported by Spencerville EMS. Huston sustained serious non- life threatening injuries and was transported by LACP. Patricia Kohli, 92, of Spencerville was being transported by the ambulance prior to the crash. She sustained serious injuries and was also transported by Spencerville EMS. All occupants of the ambulance were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Lima-Allen County Paramedics, Spencerville EMS, Invincible Fire Company, Shawnee Township EMS, United States Infrastructure Corporation, Able Wrecker Service, Gomer Auto, Midwest Electric and Spectrum.

The accident remains under investigation.