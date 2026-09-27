Vibrant and bright autumn colors expected in Ohio

According to ODNR, it won’t be long before fall color become apparent, then reach their peak.

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — For many Ohioans, autumn represents pumpkin carving, the harvest season, Halloween campouts, and corn mazes. Spotting the first glimpse of fall color—seeing the leaves changing to strong reds, vivid yellows, and bold oranges—is also a favorite activity. Starting this Thursday, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will help people find the best places to view the changing colors throughout the season with weekly updates.

“Autumn provides Ohioans with a great chance to explore the outdoors and experience all of the unique activities that fall in Ohio has to offer,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Throughout Ohio, communities schedule events around the fall color season to encourage everyone to visit our beautiful state and enjoy the bright colors of the season.”

Fall colors occur due to trees slowing the production of chlorophyll, a green pigment, as they begin to go dormant for the winter. Without chlorophyllin the leaves, other yellow, orange, and red pigments can be seen. Sunny days and cool nights also promote the production of pigments that produce red and purple hues in the leaves. Several variables, such as length of days, sunlight, temperature, wind, and rainfall, affect the intensity and longevity of leaf color.

This fall, the ODNR Division of Forestry is expecting color to peak in the far north of Ohio in mid-October, in central and northern Ohio in mid-to-late October, and in southern Ohio at the end of October and beginning of November

“Conditions this year seem to be aligning for great fall colors,” ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott said. “Unlike previous years, we are entering autumn without near-drought or drought conditions, and the weather forecast is giving a 50 percent chance of average autumn weather. These are all good signs for producing vibrant fall colors.”

Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s Fall Color | Ohio Department of Natural Resources , the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes: