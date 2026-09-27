Weekend recap: volleyball, soccer, tennis

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Paulding 3 Lincolnview 0

PAULDING — Undefeated Paulding improved to 11-0 on the season with a 25-20, 25-13, 28-26 win over Lincolnview on Saturday.

The Lancers were led by Kara Suever, who finished with a 14 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Brooklyn Byrne had 12 digs and eight kills, while Joey-Kate Cary had 11 digs. Makynlee Dickinson recorded 31 assists. Kayde Kuckuck led Paulding with 11 kills, 11 receptions, seven digs and five aces, while Tori Schlatter had 22 receptions and 15 digs. Estie Pease had a team high 28 assists.

Lincolnview (10-5) will host Bluffton on Tuesday.

Soccer

Bath 1 Lincolnview 0

Bath scored the game’s only goal approximately two minutes into the match and that’s all the Wildcats would need, as they defeated host Lincolnview 1-0 on Saturday.

“We have to figure out how to start games better,” Lincolnview head coach Eli Alvarez said. “We gave up a goal two minutes in today and when you do that, you immediately put yourself in a tough position. Credit to Eli Owens in goal. He made some great saves and kept us in the game and gave us a chance.”

“Offensively, we’re still trying to find our identity,” he continued. “We’re waiting for someone to step up and become that consistent threat for us and we have to keep working to figure out where that’s going to come from. Overall, I’m proud of our kids. They battled, stayed in the game, and gave us a chance. We just have to keep getting after it, keep improving, and find ways to turn these close games in our favor.”

The Lancers enjoyed a 2-1, one half junior varsity win over Bath. Ainsley Hoffman and Samuel Clementz each scored a goal and Riley Knepper provided two assists.

Lincolnview (2-6-1) will host Cory-Rawson on Tuesday.

WBL tennis

Shawnee swept the 2026 WBL girls tennis tournament, capturing the top spot at first, second and third singles and first and second doubles, which enabled the Indians to win the team title as well. Wapakoneta was the runner-up and Celina finished third.

Van Wert finished eighth in the team standings.